South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host has confirmed that he is talking to other clubs as he remains uncontracted for the 2026 season.

Arriving at the Rabbitohs in 2021 after five seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons, the 28-year-old is only under contract for one more match with the Cardinal and Myrtle and is set to be wearing different colours beyond 2025.

Lingering either on the sidelines with injury or in the NSW Cup competition, he is currently on a salary of $300,000 a season, and it's hard to see the club extending his deal, especially due to the plethora of young forward stocks coming through their pathways system.

Unlikely to remain at the Rabbitohs, the back-rower admitted that he has been talking to other teams and wants to be playing rugby league next season, whether that be in the NRL or in the Super League competition.

It is understood that he was linked with a move to the Castleford Tigers earlier in the year.

They have since appointed St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Ryan Carr as their new head coach and are set to be very active in the transfer market.

"Honestly, I'd love to be playing anywhere. I just want to be playing football next year," Host said.

"There's been some chats (with teams in the Super League) but nothing sort of finalised or anything signed yet.

"I've always wanted to sort of explore over there as well. It's something that I wanted to do in my career at some point, so I'd be happy to go over there if that comes to fruition."

Other players off-contract at the Rabbitohs at the end of the season include Ben Lovett, Josh Schuster, Thomas Fletcher, and Siliva Havili, who Zero Tackle understands is on the verge of signing with St Helens RLFC for 2026.

Five-eighth Cody Walker and front-rower Davvy Moale are also off-contract at the end of the season but are set to ink contract extensions to remain at the foundation club.