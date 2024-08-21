The Wests Tigers will be aiming to earn back-to-back wins this Thursday night against the Manly Sea Eagles as they try to avoid clinching a third consecutive wooden spoon.

While all eyes will be on Luke Brooks taking on his former team for the first time in his career, a member of the Tigers team will also be facing his former teammates at the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday at the ninth wonder of the world, Leichhardt Oval.

Recruited by the Tigers ahead of this season, back-rower Samuela Fainu will compete against his ex-teammates, close friends, and the players he grew up playing alongside.

One of the highlights of the team this year, the U19s NSW Blues representative, has had a breakout season in which he has created a lethal combination with five-eighth Lachlan Galvin and has shown he has all the makings to become a premium forward of the competition.

With two games remaining in the season, Fainu isn't looking to take a backward step and is eager to get one over his former teammates, who are yet to cement a spot in the top eight for September.

"I can't wait," Fainu told Zero Tackle.

"That'll be a good moment for me, and I can't wait. Ever since I've signed with Tigers, there's always been banter, and it's good for the culture.

"I'm good with all of them, so we'll see how it goes, but it'll be pretty fun."

Embed from Getty Images

While he isn't looking too far ahead into the future, Samuela hopes to have his older brother, Sione Fainu, remain at the club next season. Sione, who made his NRL debut this season, is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and remains unsigned at this stage.

In ten appearances, Sione has scored two tries, made 295 post-contract metres and nine tackle busts, averaged 72 running metres per game and totalled 177 tackles - the prop plays typically around 25-35 minutes a game coming off from the interchange bench.

"I'm not too sure," he added.

"I'll leave that to my manager and Benji. God willing, he stays, but we'll see how everything goes."