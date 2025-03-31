Round 4 in the NRL saw a mix of explosive attacking plays and high-intensity defensive efforts.

Outside backs were heavily involved, with multiple wingers and centres racking up over 150 metres gained, breaking tackles, and scoring key tries. Lehi Hopoate (220m) and James Tedesco (197m) led the charge in yardage, while Bronson Xerri and Gehamat Shibasaki both bagged doubles.

Forwards dominated the middle, with Haumole Olakau'atu (106 post-contact metres) and Payne Haas (69 post-contact metres, 45 tackles) leading the charge. Jacob Preston was a standout in attack and defence, scoring a try, setting up another, and making 32 tackles. Defensive workloads were immense, with Cameron McInnes (62 tackles) and Terrell May (60 tackles) proving crucial for their sides.

Off the bench, Davvy Moale, Leka Halasima, and Ethan Bullemor provided huge impact, all crossing for tries while also contributing strong running metres. Across the round, teams that won the yardage and defensive battles had the upper hand, with dominant carries and high work rates shaping key results.

Team of the Week Selections

FB: James Tedesco (Roosters) - 18 Hit ups, 197 Metres Gained, 99 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Tackle

WI: Lehi Hopoate (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 23 Hit ups, 220 Metres Gained, 74 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackles

CE: Bronson Xerri (Bulldogs) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit ups, 157 Metres Gained, 56 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 13 Tackles

CE: Gehamat Shibasaki (Broncos) - 2 Tries, 17 Hit ups, 191 Metres Gained, 67 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 10 Tackles

WI: Savelio Tamale (Raiders) - 1 Try, 18 Hit ups, 151 Metres Gained, 81 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Tackles

FE: Jack Cole (Panthers) - 1 Try, 12 Hit ups, 93 Metres Gained, 33 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 28 Tackles

HB: Jake Clifford (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 6 Hit ups, 53 Metres Gained, 15 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 19 Tackles

PR: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 19 Hit ups, 163 Metres Gained, 46 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 60 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

HK: Wayde Egan (Warriors) - 8 Hit ups, 59 Metres Gained, 10 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 48 Tackles

PR: Payne Haas (Broncos) - 16 Hit ups, 158 Metres Gained, 69 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 45 Tackles

SR: Jacob Preston (Bulldogs) - 1 Try, 13 Hit ups, 116 Metres Gained, 68 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 32 Tackles

SR: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles) - 15 Hit ups, 172 Metres Gained, 106 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 18 Tackles

LK: Cameron McInnes (Sharks) - 16 Hit ups, 108 Metres Gained, 38 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 62 Tackles

INT: Davvy Moale (Rabbitohs) - 1 Try, 12 Hit ups, 97 Metres Gained, 34 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 24 Tackles

INT: Lindsay Smith (Panthers) - 14 Hit ups, 103 Metres Gained, 41 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 43 Tackles

INT: Leka Halasima (Warriors) - 1 Try, 6 Hit ups, 120 Metres Gained, 74 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 8 Tackles

INT: Ethan Bullemor (Sea Eagles) - 10 Hit ups, 122 Metres Gained, 74 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 20 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 60 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 2 Ineffective Tackles at 95.2% Tackle Efficiency

Young Gun: Lehi Hopoate (Sea Eagles) - 1 Try, 23 Hit ups, 220 Metres Gained, 74 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackles

Multiple Team of the Week Selections

3 - Haumole Olakau'atu, Ethan Bullemor, Payne Haas

2 - Christian Tuipulotu, Addin Fonua-Blake, James Tedesco, Kayal Iro, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Terrell May

Round 4 Season Highs

Forced Drop Outs: 4 - Jamal Fogarty (Raiders)

Tackles: 62 - Cameron McInnes (Sharks)

Penalties Conceeded: 3 - John Bateman (Cowboys)

Errors: 5 - Zac Lomax (Eels)

Sin Bin: 1 - Sitili Tupouniua (Bulldogs)

On Report: 2 - Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs)

Player of the Week: Jacob Preston (Bulldogs) - 1 Try, 13 Hit ups, 116 Metres Gained, 68 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 32 Tackles

**The Team of the Week is selected using an algorithm that ranks players based on their stats, with the highest-rated player chosen for each position they played in that round.

Interchange players are picked from those who started on the bench, highlighting the best performers in that role.