This week's Team of the Week is stacked with standout performances across the park, with several players racking up massive stats.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was electric at fullback, crossing for a hat-trick while running for 249 metres and saving a try at the other end.

On the wing, Xavier Coates was unstoppable with 234 metres, 2 tries, and a hand in two more with try assists.

In the forwards, David Fifita was a wrecking ball, gaining 182 metres (98 post-contact), busting 10 tackles, and adding 4 offloads in a powerhouse showing.

Joseph Tapine was just as damaging in the middle, notching 163 metres, a try, a try assist, and 22 tackles.

Reece Robson's tireless 43 tackles and 130 metres from dummy half capped off a huge effort, while Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh kept the Raiders engine room humming with strong all-round stats including 2 tries for Young and 173 metres from Horsburgh.

Team of the week selections:

FB: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) - 3 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 249 Metres Gained, 41 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 7 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

WI: Xavier Coates (Storm) - 2 Tries, 15 Hit ups, 234 Metres Gained, 42 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 2 Try Assists, 1 Tackle

CE: Jaxon Purdue (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 127 Metres Gained, 26 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 16 Tackles

CE: Sebastian Kris (Raiders) - 1 Try, 14 Hit ups, 154 Metres Gained, 85 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 10 Tackles

WI: Samuel Stonestreet (Sharks) - 2 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 181 Metres Gained, 80 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 7 Tackles

FE: Ethan Strange (Raiders) - 1 Try, 6 Hit ups, 83 Metres Gained, 41 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 17 Tackles

HB: Luke Metcalf (Warriors) - 1 Try, 15 Hit ups, 113 Metres Gained, 21 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Forced Drop Out, 15 Tackles

PR: Joseph Tapine (Raiders) - 1 Try, 18 Hit ups, 163 Metres Gained, 70 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 22 Tackles

HK: Reece Robson (Cowboys) - 9 Hit ups, 130 Metres Gained, 59 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 43 Tackles

PR: Nat Butcher (Roosters) - 1 Try, 20 Hit ups, 174 Metres Gained, 59 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 30 Tackles

SR: David Fifita (Titans) - 17 Hit ups, 182 Metres Gained, 98 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 10 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 26 Tackles

SR: Hudson Young (Raiders) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 136 Metres Gained, 57 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 24 Tackles

LK: Corey Horsburgh (Raiders) - 19 Hit ups, 173 Metres Gained, 72 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Forced Drop Out, 22 Tackles

INT: Tom Hazelton (Sharks) - 1 Try, 15 Hit ups, 118 Metres Gained, 63 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 26 Tackles

INT: Lindsay Smith (Panthers) - 16 Hit ups, 87 Metres Gained, 34 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 41 Tackles

INT: Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 7 Hit ups, 56 Metres Gained, 28 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 22 Tackles

INT: Ethan Bullemor (Sea Eagles) - 13 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 38 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 26 Tackles

Defensive player of the week: Thomas Cant (Knights) - 55 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 98.2% Tackle Efficiency

Young gun: Jaxon Purdue (Cowboys) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 127 Metres Gained, 26 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 16 Tackles

Multiple team of the week selections

4 - Ethan Bullemor

3 - Payne Haas, Haumole Olakau'atu, Lindsay Smith

2 - James Tedesco, Addin Fonua-Blake, Christian Tuipulotu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Isaah Yeo, Terrell May, Kayal Iro, Hudson Young, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine

Round 6 season highs

Missed Goals: 3 - Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers) - Round 6

Sin Bin: 1 - Starford To'a (Wests Tigers) - Round 6

Player of the week: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) - 3 Tries, 18 Hit ups, 249 Metres Gained, 41 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 7 Tackles, 1 Try Saved