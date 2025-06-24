Round 16 brought fireworks across the park, with backline brilliance, dominant forwards, and playmakers at the top of their game.

At the back, Reece Walsh lit it up for the Broncos with 171 metres, two try assists, and 3 line break assists in a polished attacking performance that kept the opposition guessing.

On the wings, Alex Johnston reminded everyone of his finishing prowess with a stunning four-try haul from just 12 hit-ups, while Mark Nawaqanitawase had a breakout performance for the Roosters with 243 metres, two tries, and six tackle busts.

In the centres, Bradman Best powered through for 2 tries, 146 metres, and 2 line break assists in a dynamic effort for Newcastle.

Opposite him, Kotoni Staggs was a wrecking ball with 201 metres — a massive 110 of those post-contact — alongside 12 tackle breaks and 3 line breaks, putting defenders on notice all night.

The halves pairing of Blaize Talagi and Brad Schneider continues to gel for Penrith. Talagi contributed a try, a try assist, and a line break assist in a controlled performance, while Schneider steered the ship brilliantly with three try assists, a forced dropout double, and 16 tackles.

The duo showed their growing influence on the Panthers' game plan.

Up front, Payne Haas was once again a machine — producing 197 metres from 21 hit-ups, dishing out six offloads, and making 33 tackles in an all-action performance.

He was joined by Keaon Koloamatangi, who continued his incredible consistency with 204 metres and 41 tackles for the Rabbitohs.

Connor Watson was tireless at hooker, getting through 45 tackles while contributing a try and 150 metres in a performance full of energy.

On the edges, Scott Sorensen crossed twice and added 127 metres and 36 tackles in a highly productive shift, while Kitione Kautoga was brutal for the Eels — racking up 176 metres (92 post-contact) and 35 tackles.

At lock, Erin Clark again proved why he's been one of the most reliable forwards of the season, with 124 metres, six tackle breaks, and 41 tackles.

Off the bench, Xavier Willison provided punch and playmaking with 130 metres, a line break, and a try assist for the Broncos. Jackson Ford backed up his reputation as a workhorse with a try and 45 tackles for the Warriors.

Tevita Tatola churned through 178 metres from the bench for the Rabbitohs, and Liam Henry added 141 metres and 38 tackles in another strong performance for the Panthers.

Team of the Week Selections

FB: Reece Walsh (Broncos) - 19 Hit ups, 171 Metres Gained, 62 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 5 Tackles

WI: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 23 Hit ups, 243 Metres Gained, 56 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 8 Tackles

CE: Bradman Best (Knights) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit ups, 146 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 12 Tackles

CE: Kotoni Staggs (Broncos) - 13 Hit ups, 201 Metres Gained, 110 Post Contact Metres, 12 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 10 Tackles

WI: Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs) - 4 Tries, 12 Hit ups, 119 Metres Gained, 13 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 3 Tackles

FE: Blaize Talagi (Panthers) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 92 Metres Gained, 30 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 13 Tackles

HB: Brad Schneider (Panthers) - 6 Hit ups, 79 Metres Gained, 12 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 3 Try Assists, 2 Forced Drop Outs, 16 Tackles

PR: Payne Haas (Broncos) - 21 Hit ups, 197 Metres Gained, 75 Post Contact Metres, 6 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 33 Tackles

HK: Connor Watson (Roosters) - 1 Try, 15 Hit ups, 150 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 45 Tackles

PR: Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) - 25 Hit ups, 204 Metres Gained, 70 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 41 Tackles

SR: Scott Sorensen (Panthers) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 127 Metres Gained, 51 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 36 Tackles

SR: Kitione Kautoga (Eels) - 15 Hit ups, 176 Metres Gained, 92 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 35 Tackles

LK: Erin Clark (Warriors) - 14 Hit ups, 124 Metres Gained, 44 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 41 Tackles

INT: Xavier Willison (Broncos) - 13 Hit ups, 130 Metres Gained, 43 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 20 Tackles

INT: Jackson Ford (Warriors) - 1 Try, 11 Hit ups, 103 Metres Gained, 47 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 45 Tackles

INT: Tevita Tatola (Rabbitohs) - 19 Hit ups, 178 Metres Gained, 61 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 24 Tackles

INT: Liam Henry (Panthers) - 16 Hit ups, 141 Metres Gained, 38 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 38 Tackles

Defensive Player of the Week: Mitch Kenny (Panthers) - 54 Tackles, 2 Missed Tackles, 1 Ineffective Tackles at 94.7% Tackle Efficiency

Young Gun: Isaiah Iongi (Eels) - 20 Hit ups, 181 Metres Gained, 54 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 3 Try Assists, 5 Tackles

Multiple Team of the Week Selections

7 - Payne Haas

Round 16 Season Highs

Player of the Week

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 23 Hit ups, 243 Metres Gained, 56 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 8 Tackles