The wing position has never been more important than it is right now.

They start sets off, they score ridiculous tries, they save tries and they fly higher than ever before.

2025 was a year in which we were spoilt by brilliant wing play. The names that didn't make this list illustrate how deep the quality in the position is right now.

Please note that this list is based only on 2025 performance.

Honourable Mentions: Josiah Karapani and Xavier Savage

Brian To'o

2025 was probably a "down" year for the Penrith, NSW and Samoan superstar. Injuries and Origin commitments certainly played a huge part in that.

In his 16 games for the Panthers he crossed for eight tries, made 13 line-breaks, broke a ridiculous 93 tackles and ran for over 200 metres per game.

To'o was blistering in the Origin series, scoring five tries and recording metres returns of 225,229 and 269. If only his teammates went with him.

Most wingers can only dream of having a season of these heights.

Paul Alamoti

This entry will split opinion, with many pointing out that he was actually dropped to reserve grade at one point.

That said, the way in which he ended the 2025 season cannot be ignored. I'd argue he was the form winger of the competition over the last month of footy.

19 games saw a return of 17 tries, 22 line-breaks, 75 tackle breaks and 161 run metres per game.

Alamoti took his lumps in NSW Cup and returned an absolute stud on the wing. The perfect reaction to adverse news.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's return to the Warriors has been a massive success in every way. He has quickly re-established himself as an elite winger.

All 19 of his games for the Warriors came on the flank this year. He crossed for 12 tries. made 15 line-breaks, broke 73 tackles and ran for over 215 metres per game.

His performances, at fullback, for Samoa have been really good. He hasn't lost a step despite not playing fullback at club level this season.

RTS had a huge role in the Warriors returning to Finals footy. Nothing will change next year as he again will lead from the wing.

Jacob Kiraz

Make no mistake, if not for a horror run of injuries, Kiraz would have finished in the top few here. He has a brilliant 2025.

The speed in which he returned from a foot and ankle injury that should have ruled him out for a month, was literally unbelieveable.

His 19 games saw him net 11 tries, lay on six try assists, make 14 line-breaks, break 96 tackles and run for almost 190 metres per game.

He even shifted to centre and fullback as required. A selfless season and one that should have ended in a Kangaroos jersey if not for yet another injury.

Josh Addo-Carr

Sometimes players just need a change of scenery to get things going again. Josh Addo-Carr's move to the Eels absolutely re-energised his career.

A brilliant season saw him run out 22 times for the Eels, crossing for 19 tries, making 26 line-breaks, breaking 92 tackles and running for almost 150 metres per game.

I know there were a few injuries but The Foxx has looked right at home back in the Kangaroos jersey on the wing.

It's hard to believe that Addo-Carr is still only 30 year's of age. It seems like he has been around forever. Judging by his 2025, he isn't going anywhere any time soon either.

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Opinion is split across the NRL community when it comes to Ronaldo Mulitalo's antics.

One thing all fans can agree upon though is the talent and level of output the Sharks ace continues to produce.

2025 saw him run out 26 times for the Sharks, scoring 17 tries, making 23 line-breaks, breaking 99 tackles, assisting five tries and running for over 155 metres per game.

The Sharks will miss their star wing man for the majority of 2026 due to an ACL injury but he's just as important in the sheds in the Shire as he is on field.

Deine Mariner

Prior to Round 20, I wouldn't have even bothered checking Mariner's stats. That speaks to how incredible the back end of his 2025 season really were.

10 of his 12 tries came in his final nine games, including a double in the Grand Final and a try in each game of the Finals prior to the decider.

Am I counting his efforts in Finals and the Grand Final with recency bias and over importance? 100% without any shame whatsoever. He was massive when it counted the most.

Overall his 19 games saw 12 tries, 14 line-breaks, 96 tackle breaks, four try assists and over 140 metres run per game. He is now a massive piece of the Broncos title-winning puzzle.

Daniel Tupou

Some players are just unstoppable at times. Daniel Tupou, when his kickers get it right, is as close to unstoppable in the air as you will ever see.

Tupou was a monster on the wing for the Roosters this year. Adding to his aerial powers was his ability to break the line and score ridiculous tries.

In his 24 games he scored 19 tries, made 21 line-breaks, broke 66 tackles and ran for almost 170 metres per game.

If Sam Walker had played more games, I have no doubt he would have smashed past 22 tries for the season. I'm fearful of what he can produce next year.

Mark Nawaqanitawase

If this list was based purely on highlights, Mark Nawaqanitawase would be a clear number one. Across any position. In any year!

The Roosters flyer has an all time season that saw him become a dual international via selection for the Kangaroos in the recent Ashes series.

His 23 games saw him score 24 tries, make 23 line-breaks, assist seven tries, break 119 tackles and run for almost 140 metres per game.

Once he found his feet on the wing he became one of the game's brightest stars. This is made even more incredible when considering he had one NRL game to his name prior to this season.

Xavier Coates

Xavier Coates produced a 2025 season that goes well beyond stats. As good as they will read, I'd argue he was even better still.

22 games saw him cross for 20 tries, make 15 line-breaks, lay on seven try assists, break 65 tackles and run for 150 metres per game.

As previously mentioned in Daniel Tupou's entry, when the kickers got it right, Coates was as close to unstoppable in the air as possible.

Coates threatened to single handedly rip a game away from the Sharks earlier in the year with a quick hattrick. His game against Manly, again ironically in a losing effort, won't soon be forgotten.

Coates would have been the first winger picked for the Kangaroos had he not been ruled out. What a season!