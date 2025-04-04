Multicultural round in the NRL gives the competition a chance to pause and realise the number of nations represented in this great sport.

Now more than ever, players with backgrounds from all around the world have become part of the NRL and make up the phenomenal sport we know and love.

The Pacific Islands are often first to be thought of when the international growth of the game is considered, with players representing those nations left, right and centre despite the lure of playing for either Australia or New Zealand.

Zero Tackle have, after plenty of internal debate, pieced together a list of the top ten multi-national players in the history of the game - that is, a player who has played Test match rugby league for more than one country.

There were plenty to pick from, and some very strong options who missed the list, including the likes of David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui out of the current crop, and the likes of Brent Kite, Sika Manu, Michael Jennings, Roy Asotasi and Nigel Vagana alongside a host of others.

Here are our top ten.

