– Raiders down 20-0 with a massive comeback victory

In a remarkable turnaround, the Canberra Raiders fought back from a 20-point deficit to claim a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Manly dominated early, scoring four tries in the first 30 minutes of the match. However, Canberra regained momentum, with Elliot Whitehead scoring a double just four minutes apart in the second half.

The match finished with a try from Hudson Young just three minutes before the final whistle, securing the Raiders' comeback win.

Despite a last-minute attempt from Daly Cherry-Evans, who went for a two-point field goal, Manly could not steal back the lead.

In addition to Whitehead's impressive surge, former Sea Eagle Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange showed their potential in the halves, with both players contributing crucial clutch plays that helped Canberra secure the remarkable victory.