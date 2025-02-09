The 2025 NRL season is less than a month away and every team will look to rely on their young stars to help guide them to victory.
Ahead of the season's opening match in Las Vegas, Zero Tackle examines which are the four best young stars to keep watch on during the 2025 NRL season.
4. Loko Pasifiki Tonga (St George Illawarra Dragons)
The hulking prop is expected to make his NRL debut and could have an immediate impact.
Tonga dominated the NSW Cup in 2024, earning rave reviews for his powerful running and offloading ability.
His promotion to the NRL squad is highly anticipated, with many tipping him to be a future State of Origin player.