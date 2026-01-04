The wheeling and dealing has been done, the first half of pre-season training is over, and the serious stuff for 2026 is just around the corner.
Players have begun settling at their new clubs after moving during the off-season, but some are under a lot more pressure than the rest.
From big-money recruits, to those thrust into key roles, and others who will essentially be playing for their careers, there are plenty of players who will be in focus throughout the course of the upcoming campaign at new clubs.
Here are our most under-pressure players for 2026.
7. Daniel Atkinson (St George Illawarra Dragons)
Atkinson also appeared in our value signings list for the 2026 campaign, but there is also little doubt around the pressure he is under.
The utility, who has for most of his career been a fringe first-grade backup option, has joined the Dragons as the club's new great white hope.
Shane Flanagan will give him the first crack at the club's number seven jumper, and if it works, he will instantly become an NRL starting option for potentially the rest of his career in one of the game's most important roles.
If it doesn't, he could find himself treading water once again as a utility, struggling for game time and opportunities.
It's that big of a season for Atkinson.
I’d argue Brown isn’t the most under pressure. Sure he signed that massive deal but he’s going to the team that finished last. The injuries Newcastle had to key players and real lack of offensive threat is why they were last. They won’t be last again so he’ll be seen as a success in the short term. I’d argue Thompson and DCE are under more pressure, maybe DCE at number 1. The roosters have signed him and risked the likes of Savala and already lost Smith. Thompson as well was signed on potential for huge money and is going to a top 4 side who’s pack has often been criticised. He has to step up and be the main star in the pack which he has struggled to do on a consistent basis. He’s aggressive but lacks the go forward of other elite middles. Thompson is expected to help turn the dogs into a grand final side and DCE is expected to also turn the roosters into a top 4 side and premiership side again where as Brown is expected to lift the knights off the bottom of the table and judging by comments online people are tipping them to be last again even with the very strong recruitment they’ve done.