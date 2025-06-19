In the 1980s, rugby league players recovered from a tough game with a cold beer in the ice bath, and then another 12 frothies in the clubrooms, before rocking up to work the next morning.

It's fair to say recovery methods for NRL players have changed just a little bit since then.

From clubs having physios and massage therapists, to players steering clear of alcohol for the entirety of NRL seasons, what we know today would make players in the 1980s spin in circles.

The newest ingredient aiding recovery for NRL players is magnesium.

Studies have shown that magnesium reduces muscle soreness, improves performance, and makes a significant difference to recovery time.

When NRL players are lumped with a five-day turnaround - or just the general grueling nature of the season - nothing is more important than recovery.

It goes without saying that most players and are looking for the edge, and in magnesium, some have found just that.

It's not all that new, with former Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough revealing years ago that he used a magnesium float tank to heal an elbow ligament injury in the space of a fortnight.

"I went to a place... where I got in a magnesium float tank and an infrared sauna and did a bit of yoga," McCullough told NRL.com in 2018.

"It is something a bit different and made me feel good. I am open-minded and if I feel like it is going to work in my head, that is all that matters."

And he isn't the only dummy half turning to magnesium.

Damien Cook, now at the St George Illawarra Dragons, formerly making his name at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, opened his own company in 2019 focused on recovery.

“At the moment everyone defends the same, does the same conditioning, does the same plays,” Cook told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019.

“It's about how fresh you can keep the body at the top level for the whole season – that's what makes the difference at the end of the season if you're going to win a comp.

“I believe in it that much that I have opened a shop up.

“The float tank is my favourite. I try to do it after the captain's run. It's an hour away from your phone. The magnesium salt baths are good for your muscles and you float there in complete darkness and silence."

Former New South Wales coach Brad Fittler went as far as to have a magnesium pool installed in his home.

But the cost of magnesium float tanks makes it simply unfeasible for much of the general public, which is where Salt Lab comes in.

Magnesium - and its benefits for amateur athletes, or just your average joe suffering from sore muscles or problems like arthritis, skin conditions or stress - can be costly, so the company created an affordable cream or oil spray which can be applied to muscles.

“Our mission has always been to make high-quality magnesium accessible in a way that fits into people's daily routines. Whether that's a pro athlete's recovery ritual or a busy parent's self-care moment,” Clementine Boshevski, the founder of Salt Lab, said.

“This isn't just about muscles, it's about creating a deeper connection to your body's needs.”

Magnesium - and Salt Lab's Oil Spray version - have been proven to deliver results when it comes to calming the nervous system and aiding sleep, so it's not just on-field performance which receives an uptick from the use of the supplement.

