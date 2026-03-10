On this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, the team dive into the scoring trends to start the 2026 NRL season, and what it could mean for some clubs defensively.

Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde and rugby league coach Lee Addison discuss the issue with Jake Trbojevic's role, while analyst Darren Parkin breaks down Brisbane's horror start in NUMBER UP.

Episode Rundown:

0:00 Intro

02:10 Shocking defence

12:53 Jake Trbojevic's form

19:42 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

23:04 Time to panic Broncos?

25:56 Coach's corner

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.