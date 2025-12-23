Over the next few weeks, Zero Tackle will be taking a look at the best rugby league players from every age group as fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return.\n\nWhile an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future or have already proven themselves as stars of the 13-man code.\n\nHeadlined by the duo of Ethan Strange and Isaiya Katoa, the Under-21s age bracket includes multiple representative stars and others who are just slowly starting their rugby league career.\n\nThis includes South Sydney Rabbitohs utility Jye Gray, New Zealand Kiwis fullback Keano Kini, Queensland Maroons centre Robert Toia and premiership-winning winger Paul Alamoti from the Penrith Panthers.\nUnder-21s Best 17 (born in 2004)\n1. Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)\n2. Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers)\n3. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)\n4. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)\n5. Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders)\n6. Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\n7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)\n8. Josiah Pahulu (Melbourne Storm)\n9. Owen Pattie (Canberra Raiders)\n10. Charlie Guymer (Parramatta Eels)\n11. Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers)\n12. Dylan Egan (St George Illawarra Dragons)\n13. Hamish Stewart (St George Illawarra Dragons)\n\nInterchange\n14. Blake Mozer (Brisbane Broncos)\n15. Tanner Stowers-Smith (New Zealand Warriors)\n16. Jacob Laban (New Zealand Warriors)\n17. Demitric Vaimauga (New Zealand Warriors)\n\nReserves\n18. Joash Papalii (Parramatta Eels)\n19. Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights)\n20. Liam Ison (Cronulla Sharks)