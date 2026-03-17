In a game built on collisions and chaos, Alex Johnston has made a career out of being one of the most talented try-scorers and finishers in rugby league history.

While forwards crash and halves scheme, Johnston simply waits, and then runs, and rarely does he not score.

Since bursting onto the scene in what would be South Sydney Rabbitohs' premiership-winning 2014 season, the Rabbitohs winger has rewritten the record books in a way that felt almost inevitable once you'd watched him long enough.

Last Friday, he crossed for his 213th career try, surpassing Ken Irvine's record that was untouched for 57 years.

He cemented his place not just as the greatest try-scorer in NRL history, but as one of the underrated athletes the game has ever produced.

Here are the ten best tries of Alex Johnston's career.