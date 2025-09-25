So far, the 2025 NRL finals series has proven to be one for the ages.

Whether it be the minor premiers being knocked out in straight sets, golden point thrillers or the travelling Cronulla Sharks fans sending the Canberra Raiders home with their own rendition of the Viking clap.

Each week has delivered something unforgettable.

However, as the dust settles, only four teams remain and three games are left until one of them raises the Provan-Summons Trophy and etches themselves into NRL history.

Each club has its own story and each club has a chance, but how good a chance is the real question.

So, let's look at the probability of them winning the 2025 NRL Grand Final.

1. Penrith Panthers

The favourites.

After comfortable wins against the Warriors and Bulldogs so far in the finals, the Penrith Panthers are well on track to make it six grand final appearances in as many years.

There is so much going in favour of Ivan Cleary's men that it'd be hard to say they won't win the competition.

They have done it before, four times in a row, to be exact.

The squad is at full strength, with the decision to rest the whole side in Round 26 a masterstroke and they have the best in the game, Nathan Cleary, currently in scintillating form.

Why can't they win it, though?

Travel.

The Panthers are the most travelled team left in the competition after flying to Auckland, back to Sydney and now Brisbane for their preliminary finals clash against the Broncos, which, if they win, will see them then travel back to Sydney for the grand final.

However, this won't faze anyone in the club and barring any season-ending injuries, the Panthers should make it five in a row.

2. Melbourne Storm

You can never write off the Melbourne Storm.

They made the grand final last year and were also the most recent team to win the premiership before the Panthers' dominance.

Their coach, Craig Bellamy, is one of the greatest of all time and the squad is littered with x-factor.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant all can win a game on their own.

Furthermore, the Storm have beaten every team left at least once this season and know what it takes to win a premiership.

However, Hughes' injury is a big talking point, after being named to start this Friday, only three weeks after fracturing his arm, many are questioning whether Bellamy has rushed him back too soon.

Also, the Storm aren't in world-class form. Despite defeating the Bulldogs in the opening week of the finals, they had suffered consecutive losses in the two weeks prior.

That said, as previously stated, you can't write off Melbourne and considering they're expected to breeze past Cronulla, that makes their chances of winning the competition that much better.

3. Brisbane Broncos

The Brisbane Broncos' season has been nothing short of tumultuous, with the club seemingly under the microscope every step of the way.

Their form has been rocky, stringing together winning runs, only to follow them with losing streaks.

What's important, though, is that they've hit form exactly when needed.

The Broncos have won five games in a row, with their two most recent wins being over the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, formidable opponents, to say the least.

Reece Walsh, despite his off-field antics, is in career-best form, with six tries and eight try assists in his last five games.

The return of both Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam is also a massive boost for Michael Maguire's side.

At first, the thought of the Broncos winning seems far-fetched, but on a closer look, it isn't unrealistic.

They've proven they can beat the best teams in the competition, so what's stopping them?

Penrith.

The Broncos have only beaten the Panthers once in their last ten meetings, dating all the way back to 2021, which will no doubt be in the back of their minds heading into Sunday's preliminary final.

But if they can take down the reigning premiers, anything is possible.

4. Cronulla Sharks

Another case of hitting form at the right time, the Cronulla Sharks are the form team in the competition, winning nine of their last ten matches.

Yet, they remain massively doubted and the consensus is that they can't go all the way.

Why?

Since Craig Fitzgibbon took over in 2022, the Sharks have been in the finals every year, yet before this season, they had only won one game out of five finals matches.

Not to mention, out of the four remaining teams, each one has reached an NRL Grand Final in the last two seasons, except for the Sharks.

The side has plenty of finals experience, but little success in winning do-or-die matches.

However, this year could be different.

The Sharks have shocked everyone, comfortably defeating both the Roosters and Raiders back-to-back, securing their spot in Friday's preliminary final clash against the Melbourne Storm.

They are a good side, but when matched up against every other team left, they are certainly still the weakest and therefore, least likely to win the premiership.