Fresh off being named in the 2025 Australian Schoolboys team, South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Dayne Jennings has been handed his maiden NRL contract.

As South Sydney prepares for the future, Jennings has become the latest talented youngster to be handed their maiden NRL contract following the recent elevations of Matthew Humphries and Taj Alvarez.

A member of the 2025 Australian Schoolboys team and star of the 2025 SG Ball Cup competition with five tries in 10 matches, Jennings has landed a spot on the club's development list for the 2027 NRL season.

He will spend next season on a New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) contract and is set to begin the year in the Under-19s competition before hopefully progressing to the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup.

Primarily playing in the centres, and donning a red headgear, the 'Dayne Plane' has shown plenty of potential on the edge of the field with his outstanding footwork, lightning speed and craftiness in attack.

Still at school, attending Central Coast Sports College, Jennings will look to learn from the likes of Jack Wighton, Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham in the coming years as he furthers his development.

“I put in (an application) to trial. Brent (Rabbitohs Pathways Recruitment Manager, Brent Hill) recognised my name from the school trials and put it straight through,” Jennings told Rabbitohs Media recently about how he joined the club.

“(I might get) a game of (Jersey) Flegg (Cup this year) and I've got a game for (the) school on 13 August and the Aussie Schoolboys against PNG on 12 October. It will be tough, but it will be a good game.”