The NRL's long-standing mission to expand rugby league's footprint has taken a significant step with the announcement of a Papua New Guinea-based team joining the competition in 2028.

Backed by a $600 million deal with significant geopolitical undertones, the decision cements rugby league's ambitions to broaden its horizons.

However, for the first time in its history, there are cultural and legal issues that could affect players who travel to (and play for) an NRL team.

Papua New Guinea's laws criminalising homosexuality (carrying penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment) are starkly at odds with the NRL's commitment to inclusivity.

This divergence raises questions not just about the league's core values but also about its capacity to uphold them while fostering growth in a country with deeply entrenched cultural norms.

Prime Minister James Marape left no room for ambiguity in addressing his government's stance on LGBTQI+ rights.

“Neither will there be any promotion of gays and lesbians under my watch,” Marape said.

“People's sexual preferences are within their individual rights of choice, but our government will not be promoting this matter or be seen to be legitimising gay or lesbian rights in PNG.”

Embed from Getty Images

For some fans, this may feel like an irrelevant discussion in the context of rugby league.

After all, fans might argue that the game's purpose is to entertain, not to engage in social debates, particularly around sexuality.

But the reality is more nuanced. The NRL has built its identity not just on the thrill of the sport but on the values of respect, diversity and inclusion. These values have been tested before, such as during the Manly Sea Eagles' Pride jersey controversy in 2022.

Rugby league's only openly gay player, Ian Roberts, understands both the cultural sensitivities and the immense potential for sport to drive progress.

“This is where sport can really move an issue forward,” Roberts said.

“It's all about saving kids' lives,” Roberts noted, referring to the role of inclusivity in mental health and suicide prevention.

According to the most recent census of people 25 years and under, around 4% of males and 7% of females identify as LGBTQ+ in Australia.

In a competition where 18 teams have a chosen top 30, it's reasonable to expect, based on census figures, that there are 20 or so players in the NRL who are LGBTQ+.

For whatever reasons that may exist, for only one player in the entire history of the sport to declare their homosexuality would suggest that there is considerable angst when it comes to the issue.

Embed from Getty Images

Many readers will decline to see an issue, but similarly, many will not be able to identify with the feeling of having to keep a major part of your identity a complete secret from everyone you know and respect.

The NRL has yet to articulate how it will reconcile its inclusivity programs with PNG's legal and cultural framework.

The league runs initiatives across its clubs promoting respect and diversity, which Roberts believes should be no different for PNG.

However, questions remain about how these programs can be implemented in a way that respects PNG's sovereignty while staying true to the NRL's ethos.

Rugby league's foray into PNG is unprecedented not just because it marks the league's first team based outside Australia or New Zealand but because it challenges the sport to engage with a nation where laws, customs and cultural attitudes diverge sharply from those in Australia.

Critics of the move might argue that this complicates the league's expansion, but supporters see an opportunity for rugby league to foster connections and perhaps, in time, facilitate understanding.

Roberts, who has offered to speak with PNG players about inclusion and diversity, framed the issue as one of shared humanity.

“Culturally, I know it can be difficult [for their players],” he said via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But I am always open to having conversations, and there's no judgment here. People on my side of the conversation have to understand other people's misunderstandings.”