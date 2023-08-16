The Australian population is less than 24 hours away from witnessing one of the biggest events in the country, but for Newcastle Knights star Jackson Hastings, the event is special for an entirely different reason.

“If anyone asks what's Caitlin Foord to me, I call her my stepsister,” Hastings said told the SMH.

That is because, unbeknownst to most, Hastings spent part of his childhood with Matildas winger Caitlin Foord. Inseparable when they were younger, Hastings' father, Sydney Roosters icon Kevin Hastings used to date Foord's mother Simone- long before either Foord or Hastings would follow the path of becoming a professional sports athlete in their respective field.

Hastings revealed to the publication the bond that was created in childhood included simple things like watching The Simpsons on television. It also included going down on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon to watch the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookie Oval- a team at that point in time included Foord's mother's favourite player Steve Menzies.

“She was always competitive and aggressive,” Jackson Hastings told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If you watch the way she plays now she's really got that in her. She hunts down everything and plays with her heart on her sleeve.

“She dominated everything, whether that be OzTag, touch football, athletics or soccer – she was always the pick of the bunch in the Illawarra and always marked to do special things.”

Embed from Getty Images

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Admitting he has been watching his "stepsister" play on the grandest stage of all in front of millions watching, Hastings said she's never changed from the tiny girl he knew in childhood to the grown woman gracing the football field.

“I have so much respect for her. She'd probably laugh at that, but that's what she is to me. She's special. I messaged her after the game and said: ‘I'm so proud of you, you're special.' She's one of a kind, mate.

“She's an inspiration to so many girls and athletes. She's one of the girls in that Matildas squad inspiring that next generation.

"Obviously, Sam Kerr is right up there, but Caitlin is one of the pioneers of Australian sport making little girls want to go out there and play soccer, or football as they call it in most parts of the world.

“I don't know if you know what she's managed to overcome with all her injuries not being able to run at one point. She's just never changed. As high profile as she is, she never changed. She's so kind and giving of her time. I told her how proud I was. She's not only inspired young girls, she inspires me with the way she is with her family.”

CAITLIN FOORD SCORES! And how about the work from Mary Fowler in the middle of the park 🔥 A blistering counter finished in style! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/biMMMd6Zc2 — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 7, 2023

Up against the England Lionesses on Wednesday evening, Caitlin Foord and the Matildas will face their most challenging task to date. Despite injuries to arguably two of their best players, England are coming off a 2022 EURO's win at home last year and includes the likes of Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea) and Keira Walsh (Barcelona) in their team.

While Caitlin Foord's Matildas will go into the clash as underdogs, they are far from that. Superstar Sam Kerr is likely to be started while the fans will be behind the Aussies for every second of the 90-minute match.