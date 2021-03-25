Brisbane Broncos

What were the positives?

After a first half of promise and a second stanza of despair against the Eels in Round 1, the beleaguered Broncos were back to their old tricks against the Titans on Friday.

Although after 80-minutes the scoreboard had Kevin Walters’ inaugural season as the club’s head coach at 0-2, for a team that found rock bottom last season, it is important to locate, and focus, on the positives.

Despite allowing the Gold Coast to own the first half, and the early stages of the second, Walters’ side were able to finish the game with strength by bagging a pair of tries in the final 10 minutes.

This may seem like scant consolation, but with a proven ability to both start and finish games well, it will be on Kevvie’s stable to combine the two against fellow strugglers Canterbury on Saturday evening.

Can they? Sure.

Will they? Who knows.