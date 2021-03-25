2020 NRL Grand Final - Panthers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Two down, 23 to go.

The second round of the 2021 NRL season didn’t just provide us with our second set of winners and losers, it raised yet another series of questions.

With each of the league’s 16 teams set to do battle again this weekend, we attempted to answer the major issues facing their playing lists and coaches alike.

Brisbane Broncos

What were the positives?

After a first half of promise and a second stanza of despair against the Eels in Round 1, the beleaguered Broncos were back to their old tricks against the Titans on Friday.

Although after 80-minutes the scoreboard had Kevin Walters’ inaugural season as the club’s head coach at 0-2, for a team that found rock bottom last season, it is important to locate, and focus, on the positives.

Despite allowing the Gold Coast to own the first half, and the early stages of the second, Walters’ side were able to finish the game with strength by bagging a pair of tries in the final 10 minutes.

This may seem like scant consolation, but with a proven ability to both start and finish games well, it will be on Kevvie’s stable to combine the two against fellow strugglers Canterbury on Saturday evening.

Can they? Sure.

Will they? Who knows.

 

Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 09: Coach Kevin Walters directs his players during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Clive Berghofer Field on March 09, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
