Set to become Australia's next 'Bachelor' in a few weeks, former NRL player Luke Bateman has predicted which current NRL player could feature on the show.

Known for his time with the Canberra Raiders, Bateman played for the club between 2015 and 2019, appearing in 71 NRL games.

The lock forward is also a former rugby league skipper and junior Origin representative- captaining the Raiders NYC team and playing for the U20s Queensland side in 2013 and 2014.

Scoring a try during the 2014 U20s match between the two states, he played alongside the likes of Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch and Anthony Milford.

Unfortunately, his NRL career came to an abrupt end at the end of 2019 after he suffered a significant knee injury. A year later, he retired from the competition due to the expiry of his contract and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to News Corp, ahead of the start of the next season, where he will feature as one of three Bachelors, Luke Bateman predicted which current NRL player could find themselves as a contestant.

Bateman stated that South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jai Arrow is the likeliest NRL player to feature on the reality television program.

“Obviously Jai is a bloke who really pops to mind,” Bateman told the publication.

Words from Jai Arrow followed this. Arrow insisted that he would be up for the challenge if he were to get the call from Channel 10 network producers.

“If they made it, I reckon it would be good television,” Arrow said.

“If they paid me enough and it was in the off season, I reckon I would do it

“I know one thing – the boys want me to go on a reality TV show.

“They would love to see me on one. They reckon I am an idiot.”