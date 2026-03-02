The controversial, yet thrilling, conclusion to Canterbury vs St George Illawarra in Las Vegas was front of mind on this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, with rugby league coach Lee Addison breaking down the game for both sides.

Analyst Darren Parkin's NUMBER UP segment breaks down the aftermath of the first weekend of action, while the team also looks torward the remaining Round 1 fixtures, identifying the teams that need to start strong.

Episode Rundown:

0:00 Intro

02:01 Knights def. Cowboys

09:28 Bulldogs def. Dragons

17:38 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

22:44 The rest of the round

28:37 Coach's Corner

Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.