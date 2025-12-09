Yet to confirm where his future lies, an NRL club is reportedly willing to table a massive $5 million offer to Keaon Koloamatangi in an attempt to lure him away from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Fresh off making his international debut for Australia, Koloamatangi is one of the best forwards on the open market and is coming off a strong 12 months after making the transition from the back-row into the middle of the field as he enters the prime of his playing career.

Without a contract beyond the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season, reports have emerged that one club is willing to offer the one-time NSW Blues representative a massive contract in an attempt to secure his services

Speaking on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast, The Herald's Michael Chammas revealed that the Dragons are "willing to pay him close to five million dollars over five years" having missed out on several big signings in recent years.

This comes as the Dragons launched a major sales pitch to lure him away from the Rabbitohs, which saw them fly him to the club facilities via helicopter as part of their recruitment pitch.

Playing all three matches during the 2025 Ashes Series against England, Koloamatangi has also been linked to the Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels,

Meanwhile the Rabbitohs are attempting to retain him as they look to push for a premiership once again, but don't have the funds to offer him a $5 million contract.

“I'm not too big on ‘max' money,” Koloamatangi told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I still want to compete for a premiership. I have to meet my manager on Tuesday and discuss a few things; it's early days.

“But I have two little ones and my fiancée to look after, I have to think about my family – they're my number one priority. “There are a lot of things that will come into consideration. Playing in this [Ashes] series, I'm over the moon, and considering we didn't too well in clubland this year, it was good to go out [on a] winning [note].