The partner of former South Sydney Rabbitoh star Mario Fenech has revealed the heartbreaking status of his health battle, and revealed her resentment of The Footy Show over his portrayal.

Fenech, affectionately known as 'the Falcon', is in the midst of a battle with early onset dementia and the effects of brain injuries during his rugby league career, initially revealing in 2016 that he was taking dementia medication as a result of his condition.

Beloved by fans, his partner Rebecca spoke to Channel 7's Spotlight, and revealed Mario's resent at being the 'butt of the joke' during his time on The Footy Show, despite his co-stars being fully aware of his condition.

“They took the mickey out of him where, really, he’s a very intelligent man – but that’s the way it rolled,” Mrs Fenech said on the program.

“He wasn’t a boy’s boy because he didn’t gamble, he didn’t go and have a beer after the show. So I suppose it isolated him a little bit from those people.”

I thought Mario Fenech did well not to clock Langers after this spray.

Mario is, and will always be a Souths legend. pic.twitter.com/vxkHwGcCHq — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) October 14, 2021

She continued by stating how "pissed off" the star was returning home some nights, his parents uncomfortable with his portrayal on the show while the program failed to address his condition.

“I mean, there’s been whispers around for a long time,” she said.

“They know, they saw his decline obviously in The Footy Show as well. It just hasn’t been talked about, it’s silent.”

Believed to be the result of a series of concussions and head knocks during his long career, it was also tragically revealed on Spotlight that the 60 year-old has very little memory left, and will require full-time care sooner rather than later.

Speaking during his initial reveal in 2016, Fenech said he doesn't harbour any regrets towards how he played the game, despite the repercussions he's suffered since.

“Rugby league in this generation is a lot more safer than when I played,” he said at the time.

“But in saying that I wouldn’t change a thing. I really enjoyed my 15 year challenge of playing Rugby League and enjoyed my time at Souths and it was brutal in those days but that’s the way it was.”

Fenech's family is hoping that the revelations will open the eyes of the sporting community and help protect those young and old, and educate them of the ripple effect that suffering repeated concussions can have on your long-term health.