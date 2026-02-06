Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner has set the record straight, claiming his club has had no interest in signing Zac Lomax.

It was revealed in the Supreme Court that the Raiders were one of the three teams looking to sign the NSW representative after leaving the Parramatta Eels.

However, any claim of that nature has been quickly shut down by the Raiders, saying that they have made no contact with the gifted outside-back.

This comes after Lomax broke out of his four-year contract with the Eels after 12 months, with speculation mounting that he was going to sign with rebel competition R360.

With R360's launch being delayed until 2028, it has left Lomax in limbo with limited options until then.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, the nation's capital-based club isn't in a position to make a play for Lomax, and won't be in their future plans.

“Nobody has spoken about him, he's never been mentioned,” Don Furner said.

“We haven't got any space in the cap, and we're not looking for outside backs. I don't know how they can make that up. That's a lie."

The Perth Bears were also dragged into the conversation, with head coach Mal Meninga setting the record straight about chasing Lomax's signature.

“We never expressed any interest, we didn't know he was available, like you would imagine with most other clubs,” Meninga said.

“We never approached Zac or his management, with the view he wasn't available.”

It is expected Lomax will only be able to sign with another NRL club with the permission of the Eels first.

The Storm have shown keen interest in bringing Lomax down to Victoria, however, the Eels have halted proceedings of the transfer.

With an ongoing legal battle taking place between the Eels and the Storm, it has seen Lomax without a playing contract on the eve of the NRL launch in March.