Former Newcastle Knights fullback and five-eighth Tex Hoy has returned to Australia after a stint in the English Super League, and will chase a return to the NRL with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Newcastle Herald are reporting the 26-year-old versatile spine player has signed a train and trial contract with the Manly Sea Eagles.

It will give him a chance to push his case for either a development or Top 30 spot at the club, with Hoy impressing previously during his 29-game stint with the Newcastle Knights before he moved to England.

There he played 24 games for Hull FC in 2023 and 2024, before a mid-season move saw him head to the Castleford Tigers until the end of 2025 where he racked up another 35 games.

The former Knight has footwork and a good turn of pace, and could well impress coach Anthony Seibold, although any eventual signing would likely see him play NSW Cup given Luke Brooks is the club's five-eighth, and one of Lehi Hopoate and Tom Trbojevic will already be not playing at fullback.

Hoy, who is a Newcastle-born player, also has interest from the local competition in a move that could pique his interest.

While Hoy will likely chase an NRL future first, the publication are reporting the South Newcastle Lions - who are Hoy's old club - have also made inquiries about his availability.

If he joined that club, he would have familiar company, with another ex-Knight returning from the Super League in Lachlan Fitzgibbon also to play there this year.

Fitzgibbon though, speaking to the publication, said Hoy still has plenty to offer at NRL level.

"Whether he comes back to the local league, if he comes back to Souths, I'd welcome him with open arms," Fitzgibbon said.

"But where Tex is, at this stage of his career - he is coming out of a professional environment at Castleford, and he was playing some good footy over there, and Tex is a good footy player.

"I still think he has got a lot to give."Whether that's at the NRL level, which I believe it is, hopefully he can fight his way back into an NRL system and be back playing NRL."