It seems Tevita Pangai Jr. is on the move once again, departing yet another club after plans of a code switch to Australia fell through.

'TPJ' had hoped to move back to Australia to sign with Super Rugby side the ACT Brumbies; however, those negotiations reportedly broke down.

The deal was said to be in the late stages, before eventually falling apart, leaving both parties with little to work with.

He will now be making the move from the Catalans Dragons to the Warrington Wolves, where he will play under Sam Burgess on a one-year deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Burgess and Pangai both have close ties to South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, which undoubtedly played a role in the Wolves' decision to bring him on for a season.

The incoming Wolves forward discussed his excitement surrounding his latest move, with high regard for his new coach.

"I'm excited to work with Sam Burgess," Pangai Jr told the Daily Telegraph.

"He's a big reason why I'm going there.

"Ben Te'o (former Dolphins assistant coach) had big wraps on Sam during my time with him at the Broncos and Dolphins.

"He is very inspiring as a player and coach."

The pair has shared public hopes of returning to Australia. However, with no foreseeable comebacks in sight, the two former NRL stars are set to continue their respective reigns in the Super League.

"I've enjoyed my life in France, but I'm looking forward to having success with Sam at Warrington."

Pangai Jr. will depart the Dragons at the end of this season.