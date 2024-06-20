Rugby league is the greatest game of all. It's more than a saying, it's the truth.

For all the negatives in our game, and there are plenty, there is nothing like a Super Saturday of NRL action.

I've been guilty of leaning on the negatives. Refereeing errors, stupid penalties, my team losing. I get it, it can be frustrating.

That said, at its essence, our game is a simple out, and it's a darn good one.

This isn't designed to be a think piece or solve any issues, it's purely to combat the negativity that can engulf our game.

Below are just ten things I love about rugby league.

Of course I cannot cover everything. I've tried to keep it general and light hearted. Let us know what you love about rugby league in the comments.

1. Tries on debut

A personal favourite of mine, but who doesn't love seeing a kid cross for a try on his NRL debut?

I almost put NRL debuts here but there's something special about a player's entire team rush to them to celebrate while friends and family party in the stands.

Personally I won't forget the Sam Stonestreet try on debut any time soon. I swear the entire hill was packed with Stonestreet's closest mates.

His pointing to them as he dived over to score the first, fr what I hope will be hundreds of NRL tries, was a moment to behold.

2. Suburban sellouts

For all the talk of monster stadiums, nothing beats a packed suburban ground.

I know it's not "cool" to admit but there are few better sights in rugby league than a packed hill at Leichhardt Oval.

Penrith, Cronulla and Manly have routinely sold out their grounds in 2024 and I standby my comments that 15,000 at a small ground looks so much better than 20,000 at a huge stadium.

NRL brass will continue to press for moves to the larger stadiums for commercial reasons, but fans have spoken and they love the suburban grounds.

3. The NRL community

We fight, we bicker, we celebrate wins by running to berate opposition fanbases, but when it comes to the NRL community, I wouldn't change a thing.

The way this massive group of people gets around their own is special.

All team alliances go out the window when a player is hurt. Team colours matter not when there is a tragedy and we need to get around fellow league fans.

I even enjoy the online bickering as it displays a passion that other games would move heaven and earth to instil in their fans.

4. State of Origin

My personal feelings about the Origin series are well known ... it's too disruptive and kills the quality of NRL rounds for too long.

That said, there is nothing else like it in Australian sport. It is the true prize in the sporting crown each season.

The AFL tried to revive their Origin equivalent many years ago. It didn't work. No one cared.

Meanwhile in our game, state lines divide everything for three nights each and every year.

Right now I have mates born and raised in Melbourne who are die hard QLD'ers for these months. You don't get that in any other sport.

5. Yelling "rugby lague" to celebrate

The term "rugby league" can be used to celebrate a moment.

Try that with other sports.

"Soccer" ... "Tennis". Doesn't have the same effect!

A brilliant try. A huge tackle. A nail biting finish. Rugby League!!!

6. Two contrasting views on the same incident

I've lost count of the amount of times I've seen two opposition fans claim the referee made the worst error they've ever seen .. on the same decision.

Every bunker call is met by "that's a horrible call" in almost equal numbers to those claiming "they got that one right."

Literally only one side can be correct but it doesn't stop both from pleading their case.

I love it.

7. NSW/QLD Cup & Jersey Flegg

I'm a huge fan of the feeder competitions. I even spent a few dollars each month to watch grainy footage of NSW Cup games.

There are few things better than watching the Newtown Jets and the North Sydney bears bash each other senseless at Henson Park.

Jersey Flegg is a brilliant certain raiser for most NRL games and provides a pathway for the next generation of stars in our game.

Most importantly, Flegg provides hope. If your NRL side isn't tracking well, at least there's that try scoring freak lighting up the Flegg.

8. The game day experience

From walking through the turn-styles, to exiting the crowded carpark (or piling into an overcrowded train), there is nothing like a day at the footy.

The music, the excitement, the cheerleaders, the pre-match entertainment, the junior footy being played, the cold pies, the warm beer ... it's the best!

Just seeing the team lineups announced is enough to get the adrenalin flowing.

I'll even cop the obviously piped in chants of "pa-RRA" and the like. For the record I love the music and even being yelled at by a ground announcer when your team is 20 points down.

9. The off-season

I loathe the off-season with an unmatched passion but it's also one of the most enjoyable times of the year.

Everyone rushes to name their ideal 17, talks up their new recruit or young star, or has a hope that can be quickly shut down come round one.

The pre-season trials have become almost must watch, with television coverage and a trophy.

The week before the season is almost as fun as the week that opens the season. It's the hope that excites you and ultimately kills you.

10. The game itself

13 men try to get the ball from one end of the field to the other while 13 other men try and stop them. Then four reserves come on when those original players are tired.

When broken down, our game is a very simple one.

I rag on Rugby, AFL and soccer a bit, but in all seriousness none of those games elicit the feeling that rugby league does.

Of course it's a personal choice but give me the painful Titans vs Tigers experience over the best game of the other codes, any day!