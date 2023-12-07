To say I am excited for the 2024 season is a massive understatement.

Vegas? Eh. Origin? Pass. Week to week club Rugby League from Thursday until Sunday? Yes please!

One of the aspects of the game I enjoy the most across each season is seeing young talent to emerge to become superstars.

It seems like just yesterday that a young Nathan Cleary was debuting to huge promise. Or a hulking Payne Haas was quickly becoming an elite prop in his early days.

Who will it be in 2024 you ask? Well, let me tell you.

Below are ten players who I expect to become household names in 2024.

That's not to say they're complete unknowns now. Naming them suggests I know each player, something I'm sure many readers will have in common.

To the average punter though, if I asked them to name 100 NRL players, they probably wouldn't name any of the below.

These are more players I expect everyone to sit back this time next year and remark around what a star they became in 2024.

Please note: if you're here looking for either Jahream Bula or Jacob Preston, they both won their club's Player of the Year award and thus graduate from this list.