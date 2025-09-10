The NRL have confirmed Grammy-nominated artist Teddy Swims will headline the grand final entertainment.

The biggest day on the rugby league calendar, to be held at Homebush on Sunday, October 5, will again feature three games, with the winners of the NSW Cup to clash with the winners of the QLD Cup, before the NRLW and NRL men's decider round off the day.

The entertainment has often been a sore point for the NRL, but after the success of The Kid Laroi last year, they have doubled down, going with Teddy Swims for this year, with the artist known for his music that blends country, pop and soul music. He was nominated for a host of awards last year, including the best new artist award at the Grammys.

Teddy Swims is set to kick off an arena tour of Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, and will now use the grand final performance to launch it.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said his performance will take the experience of grand final day to a new level for fans.

"Teddy Swims is one of the most exciting music talents in the world, making him the perfect performer for the NRL Grand Final day,” Abdo said.

“Teddy's global appeal and connection with young audiences in Australia, the US and around the world, matches our vision to grow Rugby League globally.

“Grand Final day is a special event on the sporting calendar, capturing moments that last forever.

“Including a fresh superstar like Teddy Swims alongside some of the best male and female athletes in the world will take the entertainment experience for sports fans to a whole new level."