Jarome Luai is yet to feature in the 2023 NRL finals series, but that is likely to change with teammate Brian To'o backing the five-eighth to return this week against the Melbourne Storm.

Luai is yet to be seen on the football field since he left midway through the Parramatta Eels game in Round 26, with scans revealing he had dislocated his shoulder.

His injury allowed Jack Cogger to take responsibility in the halves alongside Nathan Cleary, and he will be the backup if Luai cannot retake the field on Friday.

However, ahead of the clash against the Storm and the team lists being announced on Tuesday, the five-eighth was able to complete the Panthers field session on Sunday, per News Corp. This was followed by Brian To'o backing him to return on Friday evening.

“He's been training well. Just given the nature of his injury, he's been going well so far. It's good to see him back on the field again, it's a miracle he's back so soon and back on the field playing,” To'o told News Corp.

“It could have been worse.”

Although he was seen training, his shoulder was heavily strapped, and it is understood that medical staff will test his shoulder throughout the week before the game.

“He's been doing fundamentals, slowly getting there. But he's got all week to be ready,” To'o added.