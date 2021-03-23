Panthers vs Storm

Penrith are likely to be without co-captain and star playmaker Nathan Cleary following a head knock in his sides victory over the Bulldogs in Round 2. The short turnaround means the NSW gun will sit out of the Grand Final rematch and could make way for young half Matt Burton. Api Koroisau remains sidelined by a wrist injury, with Mitch Kenny holding a spot in the squad following last week’s late change.

Felise Kaufusi will miss the next few weeks du to suspension following a high hit on Eels forward Ryan Matterson. Kaufusi’s absence will open the door for either Chris Lewis or Tom Eisenhuth. Origin trio Harry Grant, Dale Finucane and Brenko Lee are all expected to return in the next fortnight.

Dragons vs Sea Eagles

St George Illawarra are expected to remain 1-17 this weekend following their impressive victory over the Cowboys in Round 2.

Second-rower Andrew Davey will miss the remainder of the season following an ACL injury last weekend. Brad Parker could be an option to move into the second row, while Dylan Walker’s place in the No.1 jumper is under threat. Promising youngster Morgan Harper could land fullback duties for this week, with Walker shifting to the centres in place of Parker. Cade Cust will also have to prove his fitness following a head knock from the weekend.

Rabbitohs vs Roosters

According to Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler, Latrell Mitchell left training early on Tuesday but there are no clear signs of injury. Adam Reynolds and Jaxson Paulo will both need to prove their fitness following head knocks from the week prior. Josh Mansour firms as a replacement for Paulo, who has now suffered head knocks in consecutive weeks.

Angus Crichton will return from his one-game suspension, while Victor Radley is set to feature for Trent Robinson’s side after overcoming an ACL injury. Nat Butcher is also set to feature this weekend, with Sam Walker likely to be kept waiting in the wings.

Raiders vs Warriors

Hudson Young will be out to prove his fitness this week after copping a knock to the knee on the weekend. Should he remain in the side, Jarrod Croker will likely replace Sebastian Kris as the only change from the Cronulla clash.

New video angle shows concern for patellar subluxation (minor dislocation) for Hudson Young, can see shift of right knee cap. Hopefully just a sublux, if joint stable & minimal ligament damage most return in 1-3 weeks. So a chance he’s available in Round 3 pic.twitter.com/yiSbnpoo1z — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 21, 2021

Halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is set to miss the next three months of action due to required foot surgery. The Warriors will also be without forward Jamayne Taunoa-Brown for three weeks due to suspension. Sean O’Sullivan will likely replace CHT at halfback, with Bunty Afoa now also in line for a starting role.

Broncos vs Bulldogs

Matt Lodge will be in a race against the clock to play this weekend following that hamstring injury from Round 1. Both Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford have their positions under siege as Tom Dearden put on a best-on-ground outing in the Queensland Cup on the weekend.

Canterbury star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will miss the next fortnight after being suspended for a high hit on Penrith star Nathan Cleary. Raymond Faitala-Mariner is expected to miss Round 3 due to a foot injury. Tui Katoa, Dean Britt and Corey Waddell are all in line for a call up.

Eels vs Sharks

Forward Ryan Matterson is unlikely to feature for the Eels after suffering a head knock against the Storm. After impressing in the opening two rounds Isaiah Papali’i will likely earn a starting role in Matterson’s place. Ray Stone is the tipped candidate to make the bench.

Centre Mawene Hiroti will need to prove his fitness following a high hit last week against the Raiders. according to Fox Sports, Sharks coach John Morris has not guaranteed Connor Tracey’s place as Hiroti’s replacement for this weekend despite filling the void in Round 2.

Knights vs Tigers

Phoenix Crossland’s absence via suspension could open an opportunity in the halves for utility Connor Watson as Kurt Mann continues to battle a knee complaint. Mann was a late withdrawal for the Knights last week, with Watson impressing so far this season.

No injuries news for the Tigers, but James Roberts and Jake Simpkin will be banging on the door for a return to the senior side. Joey Leilua’s place in the side looks under threat following a poor start to the year.

Cowboys vs Titans

Kyle Feldt will miss two matches due to suspension after being charged for a dangerous throw on Dragons fullback Matt Dufty. Both Ben Hampton and Murray Taulagi have stated their cases to replace the winger.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt at risk of a 3 week holiday if he doesn’t take an early plea for last night’s lifting tackle #BadNightForNQ pic.twitter.com/1M66hgoWoh — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) March 21, 2021

Brian Kelly remains sidelined for the Titans as Gold Coast look to go 1-17 for this weekend’s clash. Kelly is expected to return in a fortnight as he battles a fractured hand.