Bulldogs vs Cowboys

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (ankle) and Dylan Napa (head cut) are both expected to get up. Sasuao Sue (ACL) returned in the Canterbury Cup last week and could come in the side on the bench.

Tom Opacic could replace Justin O’Neill if he fails to overcome concussion, while Josh McGuire is shaping as an inclusion if he overcomes a knee injury.

Dragons vs Panthers

Tariq Sims faces two weeks on the sidelines after getting charged with a grade one dangerous change on Josh Reynolds. Jackson Ford likely comes in if Sims is banned. Mikaele Ravalawa could also miss with a thigh issue, with Euan Aitken or Jason Saab shaping as his replacement.

Zane Tetevano is likely to miss for the Panthers with a knee injury, while Viliame Kikau is in doubt after hurting his shoulder against the Roosters. However, He did return later in the game and scored a try. Stephen Crichton could take over the fullback job from Caleb Aekins after an impressive 17 minutes against the Tricolours, while Jack Hetherington likely to miss two weeks through suspension.

Broncos vs Rabbitohs

Tevita Pangai is set to miss for the Broncos after taking an early guilty plea, while Adam Reynolds (back) and Alex Johnston (shoulder) are expecting to take their place for the Souths.

Warriors vs Raiders

Patrick Herbert and Peta Hiku will both miss after flying back to New Zealand, with Hayze Perham and Karl Lawton the likely replacements.

For Canberra, Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad and Jarrod Croker are both dealing with concussion and Josh Hodgson (ribs) and Curtis Scott (shoulder) are dealing with injuries.

Roosters vs Sea Eagles

Angus Crichton (illness), Matt Ikuvalu (concussion) and Sitili Tupuoniua (knee) could all miss for the Tricolours, who will avoid going 0-2. Boyd Cordner (workload management) trained but is more likely to play next week.

Taniela Pasek (ankle) is unlikely to return for Manly.

Sharks vs Storm

Bronson Xerri could make his season debut after missing last week due to a shoulder injury and illness, while Josh Dugan (knee) is in the mix to return. Ronaldo Mulitalo could also miss after failing a HIA.

Brandom Smith could return from an eye socket injury. Dale Finucane (HIA/concussion) and Jahrome Hughes (head cut) are expected to overcome their issues and play.

Tigers vs Knights

Luke Brooks is set for four weeks on the sidelines due to a calf injury. Elijah Taylor is expected to get up after passing a HIA.

Newcastle’s Jacob Saifiti is expected to overcome an ankle/concussion issue.

Titans v Eels

A few Titans are banged up going into this one. Ashley Taylor (shoulder), Tyrone Roberts (shoulder), Tyrone Peachey (leg), Brian Kelly (concussion), Kevin Proctor (shoulder), Sam Lisone (knock) and Bryce Cartwright (shoulder) are all expected to play and Moeaki Fotuiaka (knee) hopes to get up.

Keegan Hipgrave (concussion), Ryan James (ACL), Beau Fermor (ACL) and AJ Brimson (back) are all set to miss.

The Eels go into this one with a full bill of health following their 10-day turnaround.