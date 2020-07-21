Eels v Tigers

Mitchell Moses will come back into the side and replace Jai Friend at fullback. Ryan Matterson will also be back for the Eels from a thumb injury, while Blake Ferguson will return on the wing. Nathan Brown and Maiko Sivo will need to prove their fitness after failing to finish last week.

Alex Twal will return from a knee injury for the Tigers, while Thomas Mikaele, Luciano Leilua and Matt Eisenhuth should overcome injury niggles to play. Robert Jennings is a chance to return from a hamstring injury.

Cowboys v Sea Eagles

No major changes expected for the Cowboys, with Jordan McLean and Josh Asista both a chance to return from injury and be named on an extended bench.

Addin Fonua-Blake is available for Manly after serving his suspension but is unlikely to play after refusing a flu vaccination. Moses Suli may miss due to a sternum injury as well as Reuben Garrick with a concussion. Tevita Funa or new signee Morgan Harper are two chances to replace them in the side.

Broncos v Storm

Corey Oates will miss after suffering a leg injury against the Tigers, while Issac Luke is likely to miss through suspension. Jake Turpin is a chance to return from his leg injury but will need to pass a contact test to play. Hubie Farnsworth is likely to return, replacing a struggling Jamayne Isaako.

No major changes are expected for the Storm, with the only potential change is Suliasi Vunivalu returning from a hamstring injury.

Warriors v Roosters

Patrick Herbert is in doubt for the Warriors after failing a game day HIA, with Gerard Beale his potential replacement. Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo will all play their last game as they are returning to New Zealand for personal reasons.

Angus Crichton will miss after suffering a knee injury last week against the Raiders, with Mitch Aubusson set to come in. Nat Butcher is expected to return after missing last week while Brett Morris has been cleared of a jaw injury.

Sharks V Dragons

Scott Sorensen is likely to miss after suffering a knee injury against the Warriors, with Jack Williams likely to be named. Matt Moylan is still considered to be another week away from returning from a hamstring injury.

Tariq Sims was charged with Grade 1 dangerous contact last weekend and will likely miss for the Dragons, with Jacob Host set to return from a hamstring injury on the bench. Brayden Wiliame is set to return next week from a calf injury.

Raiders v Rabbitohs

Michael Oldfield will likely miss for the Raiders despite the nine-day turnaround, with Curtis Scott set to be his replacement after missing last week with an arm infection.

James Roberts and Ethan Lowe have both been ruled out for the rest of the season, with Roberts suffering a pectoral injury last weekend and Lowe to undergo neck surgery. Campbell Graham will return from a facial fracture, with Bailey Sironen also coming in to the 17. Jack Jones is set to make his NRL debut from the bench. Junior Tatola is expected to play despite leaving the field with a shoulder injury last week.

Knights v Bulldogs

No changes are expected for the Knights

Kieran Foran will need to prove his fitness after suffering a minor toe injury last weekend, with Brandon Wakeham set to be named if Foran is ruled out for the Bulldogs.

Titans v Panthers

Jamal Fogarty could miss for the Tigers after suffering a knee injury, with Tyrone Roberts and Tanah Boyd his possible replacements. Jai Arrow should be named after suffering an ankle knock against the Storm, while Kevin Proctor will need to prove his fitness after missing the last few games with a bicep injury.

Dylan Edwards (hamstring) and Dean Whare (groin) are both likely to miss for the Panthers, with Charlie Staines a chance to be available following his COVID-19 breach. Mitch Kenny is a chance to be named on the bench.