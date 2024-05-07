A star winger for the New Zealand Warriors, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, is reportedly in the sights of another team for next season.

A former skipper for the New Zealand Kiwis, Watene-Zelezniak has been in career-best form over the past few seasons, but his form has recently taken a slump to begin this season.

Named in the Dally M Team of the Year in 2023, the acrobatic flyer is nearing 200 first-grade games in the NRL and is currently sitting at 198, with 55 coming from his time with the Warriors.

Capped 13 times by the Kiwis, the 28-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from an overseas club as he nears the end of his current contract.

As reported by French publication L'Independant, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has caught the attention of Super League team Catalan Dragons, who are currently monitoring the winger's situation.

Watene-Zelezniak was initially off-contract at the end of this season but decided to extend his contract at the backend of last year until the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season.

This means he can negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year.

Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Mitch Barnett, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris, Edward Kosi, Ali Leiataua, Te Maire Martin, Marcelo Montoya, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Adam Pompey, Taine Tuaupiki, and Dylan Walker are other club players who are free to negotiate with rival teams at the start of November.

“What Dallin showed to everyone is how much it meant for him and his family being back in New Zealand,” coach Andrew Webster said at the time of the winger's re-signing at the end of last year.

“He stood out as one of the best wingers in the competition, if not the best.

“His yardage carries were unbelievable while the tries, and the way he scored so many of them, were the icing on the cake.

“Not only that, his defence came a long way with how reliable he is, understanding where he's got to be for the team, to make the right decision.”