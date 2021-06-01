NICHO HYNES
Fullback
Storm
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Tries
2
Try Assists
6
Tackle Breaks

Scored 16 points against Brisbane in a Man of the Match performance. Recorded two try assists and ran for 214 metres with ball-in-hand.

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 12 STATS
3
Tries
201
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries and recorded six line breaks on his way to 201 run metres.

DANE GAGAI
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Try Assists
3
LB Assists
3
Tries

Scored just the second hat-trick of his first-grade career against Parramatta on the weekend. Also recorded six tackle breaks and a try assist.

HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW
Centre
Cowboys
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
150
All Run Metres

The Cowboys welcomed back his presence with the 19-year-old scoring the match-winner in the dying stages of the contest. Was heavily targeted in defence but held his own with 16 completed tackles from 17 attempts.

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Tries
141
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

Found himself on the try-scorers list once more in a 28-point victory over the Broncos.

JOSEPH MANU
Five-Eighth
Roosters
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
44
Kick Metres

Relished in the opportunity in a new position, scoring two tries and setting up another.

JAKE CLIFFORD
Halfback
Cowboys
ROUND 12 STATS
1
Tries
376
Kick Metres

Emotion took over in his final appearance for his beloved Cowboys. Scored a try, chased every kick and recorded 376 kick metres along with two forced dropouts.

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
ROUND 12 STATS
181
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Put the final nail in the coffin for Manly with a try in the dying stages of the contest. Recorded two line breaks and 180 run metres.

BRANDON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 12 STATS
20
Tackles Made
2
Tries
1
LB Assists

Scored a double and set up another as he grows into the dummy-half role in each passing week.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 12 STATS
230
All Run Metres
1
Offloads
23
Hitups

The 32-year-old played the full 80 minutes against Canberra over the weekend, recording 230 run metres and 34 tackles.

SITILI TUPOUNIUA
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 12 STATS
30
Tackles Made
2
Tries
2
Tackle Breaks

Crossed over for two tries in his sides 28-point victory over the Raiders.

LUCIANO LEILUA
Second-Row
Wests Tigers
ROUND 12 STATS
32
Tackles Made
1
LB Assists
165
All Run Metres

Ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 30 tackles.

ISAAH YEO
Lock
Panthers
ROUND 12 STATS
40
Tackles Made
1
Tackle Breaks
63
All Run Metres

Cemented his spot in Blues camp with a strong performance. Completed 40 tackles from 41 attempts.

Interchange: 

14. Nathan Cleary (Panthers) 

15. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers) 

16. Dale Finucane (Storm) 

17. Jesse Ramien (Sharks)  

 