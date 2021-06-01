Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Scored 16 points against Brisbane in a Man of the Match performance. Recorded two try assists and ran for 214 metres with ball-in-hand.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a hat-trick of tries and recorded six line breaks on his way to 201 run metres.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Scored just the second hat-trick of his first-grade career against Parramatta on the weekend. Also recorded six tackle breaks and a try assist.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
The Cowboys welcomed back his presence with the 19-year-old scoring the match-winner in the dying stages of the contest. Was heavily targeted in defence but held his own with 16 completed tackles from 17 attempts.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Found himself on the try-scorers list once more in a 28-point victory over the Broncos.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Relished in the opportunity in a new position, scoring two tries and setting up another.
Halfback
Tries
Kick Metres
Emotion took over in his final appearance for his beloved Cowboys. Scored a try, chased every kick and recorded 376 kick metres along with two forced dropouts.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Put the final nail in the coffin for Manly with a try in the dying stages of the contest. Recorded two line breaks and 180 run metres.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
Scored a double and set up another as he grows into the dummy-half role in each passing week.
Prop
All Run Metres
Offloads
Hitups
The 32-year-old played the full 80 minutes against Canberra over the weekend, recording 230 run metres and 34 tackles.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Crossed over for two tries in his sides 28-point victory over the Raiders.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
LB Assists
All Run Metres
Ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 30 tackles.
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Cemented his spot in Blues camp with a strong performance. Completed 40 tackles from 41 attempts.
Interchange:
14. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)
15. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)
16. Dale Finucane (Storm)
17. Jesse Ramien (Sharks)