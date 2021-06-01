NICHO HYNES

Fullback Storm ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 6

Tackle Breaks

Scored 16 points against Brisbane in a Man of the Match performance. Recorded two try assists and ran for 214 metres with ball-in-hand.

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 12 STATS 3

Tries 201

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries and recorded six line breaks on his way to 201 run metres.

DANE GAGAI

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 12 STATS 1

Try Assists 3

LB Assists 3

Tries

Scored just the second hat-trick of his first-grade career against Parramatta on the weekend. Also recorded six tackle breaks and a try assist.

HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW

Centre Cowboys ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 150

All Run Metres

The Cowboys welcomed back his presence with the 19-year-old scoring the match-winner in the dying stages of the contest. Was heavily targeted in defence but held his own with 16 completed tackles from 17 attempts.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 141

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

Found himself on the try-scorers list once more in a 28-point victory over the Broncos.

JOSEPH MANU

Five-Eighth Roosters ROUND 12 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 44

Kick Metres

Relished in the opportunity in a new position, scoring two tries and setting up another.

JAKE CLIFFORD

Halfback Cowboys ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tries 376

Kick Metres

Emotion took over in his final appearance for his beloved Cowboys. Scored a try, chased every kick and recorded 376 kick metres along with two forced dropouts.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 12 STATS 181

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Put the final nail in the coffin for Manly with a try in the dying stages of the contest. Recorded two line breaks and 180 run metres.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 12 STATS 20

Tackles Made 2

Tries 1

LB Assists

Scored a double and set up another as he grows into the dummy-half role in each passing week.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Prop Roosters ROUND 12 STATS 230

All Run Metres 1

Offloads 23

Hitups

The 32-year-old played the full 80 minutes against Canberra over the weekend, recording 230 run metres and 34 tackles.

SITILI TUPOUNIUA

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 12 STATS 30

Tackles Made 2

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks

Crossed over for two tries in his sides 28-point victory over the Raiders.

LUCIANO LEILUA

Second-Row Wests Tigers ROUND 12 STATS 32

Tackles Made 1

LB Assists 165

All Run Metres

Ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 30 tackles.

ISAAH YEO

Lock Panthers ROUND 12 STATS 40

Tackles Made 1

Tackle Breaks 63

All Run Metres

Cemented his spot in Blues camp with a strong performance. Completed 40 tackles from 41 attempts.

Interchange:

14. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

15. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

16. Dale Finucane (Storm)

17. Jesse Ramien (Sharks)