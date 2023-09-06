The NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup will enter week two of the finals this weekend, while the QLD Cup and Colts competition will enter its third week of finals.
Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales and Queensland competitions.
NSW Cup- New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders
1. Setu Tu
2. Moala Graham-Taufa
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Brayden Wiliame
5. Edward Kosi
6. Ben Farr
7. Ronald Volkman
8. Tanner Stowers-Smith
9. Paul Roache
10. James Gavet
11. Kalani Going (c)
12. Jacob Laban
13. Tom Ale
Interchange: 14. Michael Sio 15. Isaiah Vagana 16. Zyon Maiu'u 17. Maia Sands
1. Chevy Stewart
2. Utuloa Asomua
3. Harley Smith-Shields
4. Brad Morkos
5. Xavier Savage
6. Ethan Strange
7. Joshua James
15. Jake Clydsdale
20. Danny Levi
23. Loghan Lewis
11. Clay Webb
19. Jed Stuart
21. Mitchell Spencer
Interchange: 9. Adrian Trevilyan 10. Tane Kiriona 16. Jayden Clarkson 22. Joseph Reddy 14. Mitch Henderson (Reserve)