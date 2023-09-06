SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Dean Hawkins of Souths kicks the ball during the NRL trial match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Penrith Panthers at Redfern Oval on February 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup will enter week two of the finals this weekend, while the QLD Cup and Colts competition will enter its third week of finals.

Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales and Queensland competitions.

NSW Cup- New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

New Zealand Warriors

1. Setu Tu
2. Moala Graham-Taufa
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Brayden Wiliame
5. Edward Kosi
6. Ben Farr
7. Ronald Volkman
8. Tanner Stowers-Smith
9. Paul Roache
10. James Gavet
11. Kalani Going (c)
12. Jacob Laban
13. Tom Ale

Interchange: 14. Michael Sio 15. Isaiah Vagana 16. Zyon Maiu'u 17. Maia Sands

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 28:New Zealand Warriors player Ronald Volkman at training as the team returns home to Mt Smart Stadium to play the remaining home matches of the NRL 2022 season in front of their fans on June 28, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders

1. Chevy Stewart
2. Utuloa Asomua
3. Harley Smith-Shields
4. Brad Morkos
5. Xavier Savage
6. Ethan Strange
7. Joshua James
15. Jake Clydsdale
20. Danny Levi
23. Loghan Lewis
11. Clay Webb
19. Jed Stuart
21. Mitchell Spencer

Interchange: 9. Adrian Trevilyan 10. Tane Kiriona 16. Jayden Clarkson 22. Joseph Reddy 14. Mitch Henderson (Reserve)

NRL Rd 18 - Raiders v Sharks
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Xavier Savage of the Raiders is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Cronulla Sharks at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 17, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Regi Varghese/Getty Images)
