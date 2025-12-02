A young Sydney Roosters front-rower has attracted the interest of at least one club after reportedly being offered to multiple teams outside of Bondi.\n\nWhile the Roosters welcome a host of new players ahead of next season, headlined by the arrivals of Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson, others are set to depart due to further issues in the club's salary cap.\n\nWhile multiple players are technically able to speak and negotiate with rivals, a young front-rower has been linked with an immediate exit from the Tricolours despite being contracted for at least another 12 months.\n\nFollowing reports at the beginning of November that he was set to be squeezed out of the Roosters, All Out Rugby League reports that Xavier Va'a has been offered to multiple Super League clubs ahead of next season.\n\nPreviously linked with a potential move to the Gold Coast Titans, Love Rugby League understands that the Wakefield Trinity have become the latest team to show an interest in his services.\n\nA former Under-19s Queensland captain, the 21-year-old made his debut in Round 12 this year against the Cronulla Sharks after spending four years in the NSW Cup where he has been limited to only 44 appearances due to injury and other reasons.\n\nThe older brother of De La Salle Va'a, he is a towering figure in the middle of the field and looks to resurrect his career, which saw him as one of the brightest middle forwards during his younger years at the Brisbane Broncos Academy.