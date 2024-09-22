Still uncontracted for the 2025 NRL season, a surprising team has emerged as the favourites to secure the services of former Parramatta Eels forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

A 221-game veteran of the NRL, the 31-year-old is coming to the back end of his career, with his next contract likely to be his last.

Contracted on a deal worth approximately $750,000 this season, he has represented Australia (nine times) and Fiji (two times) on the international stage and played three State of Origin matches for the NSW Blues.

Released by the Eels less than a month ago, the NSW Blues representative future remains uncertain after knocking back offers from rival teams and other clubs dropping out of the race.

Having been linked with the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks, Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and the Super League competition in the past, the Gold Coast Titans have now emerged as the favourites for Campbell-Gillard's signature.

"2025 was the last year of his deal...he wants to get a deal that takes him forward," reporter Neil Breen said on 2GB's Continuous Call Team.

"It's similar to what will end up happening with Ben Hunt. He comes into his last year next year, but if someone else comes at him with a two or three-year deal, it gives him longer in the game.

"That's what Reagan Campbell-Gillard wanted. He rejected the St George-Illawarra Dragons, we saw those reports (that Shane Flanagan) was filthy about it and felt misled.

"But the team most likely, and there's nothing official yet, is the Gold Coast Titans. He's the sort of player Des likes. Des likes old-school forwards."

The potential arrival of Campbell-Gillard would add to an already formidable forward pack that includes QLD Maroons representatives Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Moeaki Fotuaika and David Fifita.

This means he would likely come off the interchange bench and create an instant impact in limited minutes, along with fellow prop Jaimin Jolliffe. It may also help the former Eels forward as he enters the back end of his playing career.

"I cannot understand how they are letting him go, it just doesn't make sense to me," Phil Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus.

"I must watch a different game, I really must."

Gold Coast Titans Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Jayden Campbell

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Brian Kelly

4. Phillip Sami

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. AJ Brimson

7. Kieran Foran

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Sam Verrills

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. Beau Fermor

12. David Fifita

13. Josiah Pahulu

Interchange

14. Carter Gordon

15. Jaimin Jolliffe

16. Keenan Palasia

17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (reported)

Rest of squad

18. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

19. Ryan Foran

20. Tony Francis

21. Keano Kini

22. Ben Liyou

23. Ken Maumalo

24. Seth Nikotemo

25. Tanah Boyd

26. Harley Smith-Shields

27. Chris Randall

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 4

2025 development list

1. Arama Hau

2. Zane Harrison

3. Sam Stephenson

4. Tukimihia Simpkins