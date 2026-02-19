Taylan May has endured a turbulent and controversial few years since making his NRL debut in 2021, playing just 37 games amid personal and legal challenges.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to domestic violence charges—which were later withdrawn—the Samoan centre faced another battle off the field, his mental health.

Last year, Taylan was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, a revelation that he says brought clarity to a lifetime of feeling “different.”

“I always knew there was something, like I always felt different,” Taylan told The Daily Telegraph.

“We just didn't ever want to put a label on it.”

Taylan admitted himself to a psychiatric ward at the beginning of last year to improve himself and aid his pathway back into the NRL.

With the support of his wife Jessica, he confronted the reality of his condition and began regular sessions with a psychologist.

He is now medicated and continues to actively manage his mental health.

“I thought mental health was fake, but honestly, now that I have checked into it and seen the signs, yeah, it's real,” he said.

“I don't really talk to anyone, but I know (opening up in) therapy doesn't go anywhere. So it's good to speak to someone who can hold that secrecy.”

Rejoining the NRL midway through 2025, May has focused on consistency throughout the pre-season with the Wests Tigers while keeping his eyes on higher ambitions.

Alongside his brother Terrell, his ultimate goal is playing for NSW, with the Samoa centre revealing it's the main form of NRL he consistently follows.

“If I keep my body right, everything else off the field right, I'm hoping to do a lot of amazing things … They gave me a chance, so I'll stick out to my contract,” he said regarding his contract with the Tigers and his representative ambitions.

Both May brothers will be on the open market from November 1, but have expressed a desire to remain together.

They are among several former Penrith players who have joined the Tigers under the guidance of Benji Marshall.

Looking ahead to 2026, May is optimistic about his team's prospects. “Yeah, 100 per cent, definitely top eight,” he said.