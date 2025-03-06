Joseph Tapine and Xavier Savage have confirmed they will accept early guilty pleas for charges handed down by the NRL's match review committee in Las Vegas.

Savage was slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, while Tapine was hit with a Grade 2 shoulder charge for various offences during Canberra's big win over the Warriors in Vegas.

Cronulla Sharks forward Briton Nikora has also accepted an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, but given the lower grade, will only face a $1000 fine for the offence.

The NRL's rolling 12-month judiciary charge register though means he will have an offence on his record for the remainder of the season and will face higher sanctions for any further offences. That is also the case for Savage and Tapine.

NRL judiciary results, Round 1

Xavier Savage, Grade 2 dangerous contract, 1st offence, 1 week suspension

Joseph Tapine, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 1st offence, 2-week suspension

New Zealand Warriors

No charges.

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks