Dramas between the Brisbane Broncos and club legend Gorden Tallis have taken another turn, with the 'Raging Bull' responding to media reports that he refused to shake hands with a member of the Broncos staff who deals with crisis management.

Tallis was quick to clear the air, speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin to reveal what actually had happened during the encounter when the Titans faced the Broncos in round five.

"Oh, what? I didn't shake his hand, that was it," Tallis said.

"But I shook Dave Donaghy's hand. My wife gave him a kiss. My wife went into the Broncos box. I shook board members' hands. What they don't see, right, is that.

"Now I'm in trouble for what I didn't do. That's OK I didn't shake someone's hand.

"Let's just say this right, a crisis manager only has job when the club is in … there you go. Maybe he's making it up.

"Do you think it worries me? No, not one bit."

It adds another chapter to the feud between the two parties.

It snowballed when Tallis publicly criticised Michael Maguire's coaching methods, along with criticisms of their leadership group, including skipper Adam Reynolds.

The club fired back when they removed his name as the title of a boardroom in their headquarters, re-honouring the space to NRLW legend Ali Brigginshaw.

Although the Broncos staff responded to Tallis's radio comments and told NewsCorp that they were disappointed that Tallis was allowed to speak on the matter.

"I was very disappointed that Triple M allowed Gorden to discuss this matter on the radio today in the manner he did," he said.

"It should not have been allowed and Triple M know why."

A Broncos club legend, who played 160 NRL games for the club, now focuses his attention towards the Gold Coast Titans, a club which he now has part-ownership in.