Recently exiled Broncos legend Gorden Tallis has weighed in on assistant coach Ben Te'o and his shock resignation at the club.\n\nTe'o and head coach Michael Maguire were involved in a verbal altercation in the buildup to the side's win in Melbourne last weekend, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.\n\nIt resulted in a crisis meeting, which saw Te'o and Maguire unable to resolve the situation and subsequently led to him handing in his resignation as the Broncos assistant coach.\n\nWith the club recently erasing Tallis as the title of a press conference room in their $27 million headquarters, Tallis has his say on where the Broncos should move to next.\n\nHe has called for the Broncos to bring back Allan Langer as an assistant coach, instilling a powerful level of club culture and passion that 'Alfie' brought before his departure.\n\n"It's strange, I'm sure not every coach and assistant coach see eye-to-eye on how they're going and what they're doing every week," Tallis said on NRL360.\n\n"It's strange with the success they've had that the relationship has split apart.\n\n"I'm shocked, he's just re-signed … they thought there could have been a dynasty. Four rounds in, he's decided to leave. I heard Ben is comfortable with his decision.\n\n"Madge has asked me to come in the four walls and I've declined.\n\n"Allan Langer needs to go back and get in the four walls and get in the blue shirt.\n\n"There's no one that brings a side together like Allan Langer and if I was at the Broncos right now, with that playing group vulnerable and blokes leaving with the uncertainty, he's the guy that's always held every team together." \n\nLanger, who was a champion Broncos halfback in his playing days, was the club's long term 'blue-shirt trainer' before leaving at the end of 2024 in a change of guard with Maguire's staff.\n\nIt has been a shaky start to the Broncos' title defence season, with off-field issues dampening their great win on the weekend over the Melbourne Storm.\n\nDespite ongoing criticism of Maguire's start to the season, Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy has thrown his support to the two-time premiership winning coach.\n\n"Our coach does an incredible job, he busts his backside every day and works incredibly hard," the Broncos head honcho said.\n\n"I can't be any more clear - he's done a brilliant job for our club, he constantly puts the club first. He's done an amazing job and we couldn't have asked for anything more.\n\n"We know that Madge has been brought in to do a job that he's doing and he's supported by some high quality assistant coaches as well.\n\n"Whilst it's not ideal [Te'o leaving], we're very confident in the people we've got." \n\nThe Broncos will need to push the noise to the side when they draw their focus towards facing an in-form Dolphins side at Suncorp this Friday night.