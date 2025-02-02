New Penrith Panthers recruit Blaize Talagi has shed light on his decision to leave the Parramatta Eels and join the four-time premiership-winning club.

The young centre or winger has secured an opportunity with the most dominant team in the NRL, a move that stirred controversy throughout the season.

However, Talagi has no regrets, as he now gets to train alongside the best, including star halfback Nathan Cleary.

The Panthers' halves pairing, Cleary and Jarome Luai, have built a bond with Talagi while recovering from dual shoulder surgeries as they prepare for another premiership tilt in 2025.

The 20-year-old has already proven his potential in first grade, and now he has the chance to take the field with the reigning champions.

“It's really good. I get to sort of worry about me, and Nath just takes care of everything and I'm just doing my job,” Talagi told the Daily Telegraph.

“It just makes everything easier.

“And I feel like running alongside him, it's only going to help me improve.

“You watch these guys on TV, and now to train with them, running with them out there—it's unreal.”

Talagi showed his versatility in his debut NRL season with the Eels, stepping up when the team faced injury and suspension setbacks.

He played across multiple positions, including centre, five-eighth, fullback, and wing, as the club struggled for consistency.

His decision to reject a player option with Parramatta before signing a three-year deal with Penrith sparked debate, as the Eels were desperate to retain him.

However, for Talagi, the chance for stability in the Panthers' elite system was too good to pass up.

“It didn't really have much to do with the positions or anything like that,” he said.

“I'd say it was more about what was best for my career and about me—about where I'm going to grow more, where I'm going to be the best I can be.”

Talagi has been impressed by the professionalism and confidence within the Panthers' camp.

“That feeling helps me to know that I've made the right decision coming here,” he said.

“There's definitely an aura about the place, but I feel comfortable too.”

Now under the guidance of Ivan Cleary and the Panthers' renowned development system, Talagi is set to take his game to the next level in the 2025 season.