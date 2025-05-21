Already earning comparisons to Josh Addo-Carr due to his elite speed, Sydney Roosters youngster Tyreece Tait has opened up on his rugby league journey as he prepares to be a future star of the club in the coming seasons.

Although the Roosters lost Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to the 15-man code in the off-season, several promising outside backs remain at the club and are coming through their pathways system.

Days after former U19s QLD Maroons centre Robert Toia was named to make his State of Origin debut for Queensland under Billy Slater, another ex-U19s QLD representative is slowly making a name for himself in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarded as one of the best prospects at the Roosters, Tyreece Tait is one of the next breed of youngsters coming through the club's pathways system and part of the next generation yet to make their first-grade debut with Rex Bassingthwaite, Toby Rodwell, Itula Seve, Jake Elliott and Darcy Smith.

Compared to Josh Addo-Carr, due to his elite speed and quickness, he is contracted at the club until 2027 at the moment and will spend the 2025 and 2026 seasons on a development deal before progressing to the club's Top 30 roster.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Tait has opened up on his rugby league journey, training alongside Selwyn Cobbo at the Brisbane Broncos and what it was like to be scouted by the Sydney Roosters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's pretty mad wearing the Roosters jersey," Tait told Zero Tackle.

"The culture's great. The boys always get around ya and always help the brother out, so that's what it means to me - do it for the family and do it for everyone.

"I was 17 turning 18 when I found out and I was like, I'm really going to be moving to Sydney by myself.

"When I signed, I had a meeting with Robbo [Trent Robinson], and he just said you are the next coming, and you got to keep working on your craft and getting better.

Now living in the Roosters' house with Benaiah Ioelu and Salesi Foeketi, Tait had the privilege of training with the Brisbane Broncos before being scouted by the Bondi-based club.

This saw him learn and play under several representative stars, such as QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos centre Selwyn Cobbo, who Tait admits is one of his idols at the age of just 16.

"Cobbo is a great idol. He does everything pretty well. He does yards, carries, everything, I think he just masters it," Tait said.

"I had a pre-season with him and I was like f*** this is mad! I was thinking to myself that I didn't belong here but I felt like I did as well.

"I would only train there once or twice a week but when you're next to an Origin player you're trying to soak up all the information.

"One thing they taught me is that everything little is important - sleep and recovery.

"When you're young you brush it off but when you grow up and do a pre-season, you realise how important it is and you can't do anything without that stuff.

Although the young outside back is now living away from his family, his parents still watch every game he competes in and help give him advice after every match he plays.

"My mum and dad watch every game and tell me what I can work on, so they love it," Tait said.

"Being away from them it's hard for young boys. It was hard for me, but I just talk to them every day, and that helps me stay calm and realise I'm in the right place to keep going.

"My mum always wanted me to do something special, so it'd just be unreal to me (to play in the NRL one day).

"Help her realise that she hasn't raised me for nothing and that's what it means to me. Just to do it for her, do it for the club, do it for everyone that's helped me.