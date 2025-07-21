Dolphins and Queensland State of Origin star Hamiso Tabua-Fidow is considering leaving the Kangaroos for this year's internationals.

The star, who played centre, wing, and finally fullback during the 2025 State of Origin series for Billy Slater's victorious Maroons side is able to represent both Australia and Samoa.

Despite playing for the Kangaroos in 2024 during the Pacific Championships, the star is now one of three players reportedly considering switching to play for Samoa this year.

Tabuai-Fidow's apparently consideration of a defection from the Kangaroos is joined by Payne Haas, who has flirted with the idea of playing for Samoa previously, and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday afternoon but should be right to play for one of the two countries at the end of the year.

Tabuai-Fidow has played one Test for Samoa - at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup - previously, while Fa'asuamaleaui played a Test for Samoa in 2019. Haas is yet to represent the nation.

It comes as the Kangaroos face their first Ashes tour to England in two decades, while Samoa will play in the top tier of the Pacific Championships against New Zealand and Tonga.

It's unclear whether the trip to England has thrown some of the players off the idea of playing for the Kangaroos.

The news will be a major headache for coach Kevin Walters, who is set to be formally announced as the new Kangaroos' coach this week.

He will take over from Mal Meninga, who has taken the head coaching role at the Perth Bears and can commence recruitment from November 1.