The Sydney Roosters are set to lose one of their best young players at the club as a U19s QLD Maroons representative will reportedly link up with a new team in a mid-season player swap.

Compared to Josh Addo-Carr, due to his elite speed and quickness, Tyreece Tait was regarded as one of the best prospects at the club and was contracted with the Bondi-based side until 2027, which would have seen him progress to the club's Top 30 roster.

One of the next generation of youngsters coming through the club's pathways system, Tait, was seen as the heir to replace Daniel Tupou on the wing once the veteran decided to hang up his boots.

Last playing for the Roosters' NSW Cup side in May as he tried to further his development, Zero Tackle understands that Tait has been in Queensland for the past few weeks due to family matters.

It is now being reported by The Daily Telegraph that Tait will link up with The Dolphins in a mid-season player swap, which will see Junior Tupou go the other way and join the Roosters.

The move will see him return to Queensland to be closer to his family having moved to Sydney at the age of 17 on his own.

In returning to Queensland, Tait will be able to once again learn from former QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos outside back Selwyn Cobbo, who has joined The Dolphins for 2026.

"Cobbo is a great idol. He does everything pretty well. He does yards, carries, everything, I think he just masters it," Tait told Zero Tackle.

"I had a pre-season with him and I was like, this is mad! I was thinking to myself that I didn't belong here but I felt like I did as well.

"I would only train there once or twice a week but when you're next to an Origin player you're trying to soak up all the information.

"One thing they taught me is that everything little is important - sleep and recovery.

"When you're young you brush it off but when you grow up and do a pre-season, you realise how important it is and you can't do anything without that stuff."