Sydney Roosters' injured utility Connor Watson has heaped the praise onto team-mate Joseph Suaalii, however while most rave over his potential, Watson is in awe of his work ethic.

Still just a teenager, Suaalii has made the shift into the centres this season, and is following a similar career progression to former Rooster Latrell Mitchell, who also played fullback growing up before shifting from wing to centre in the NRL.

He became the first player since Jason Taumalolo to debut before their 18th birthday after running out midway through the 2021 season.

While his rugby league career is currently a year-to-year prospect, the club was relieved after the Samoan international activated his player option for 2024, securing his services for the next 18 months.

Rep jerseys and accolades are expected to come thick and fast for the youngster, however the sidelined Connor Watson is more impressed by the work he puts in.

“I've played with a few of those sort of freaks coming through, compared to all of them he's levels above as far as professionalism and care for the game, and wanting to get better, to fulfil his potential,”Watson said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“Normally it takes a few years for people to figure that out, they're just excited but it seems like from day dot when I met him, he's first in the gym, first into training, last to leave.

“That mentality, (he's) always watching videos and he's working on everything, where with other guys it sort of takes them a while to get that work ethic.

“You go through a bit of adversity before that happens… he's been like that since day one, it's almost a bit Sonny Bill-esque, I don't want to make comparisons.”

Talk over the last fortnight has revolved around Suaalii's destiny to play fullback, and the rather large roadblock standing in his way by the name James Tedesco.

Centre partner Joseph Manu has his claims to the role as well after a starring role for New Zealand at the World Cup.

However, Watson doesn't believe that's where Suaalii's best footy will come from for the time being.

“From what I've seen so far, I think wing or centre, that's because I haven't seen him ball play a lot and you have to do that fullback,” Watson added on.

“He definitely has all the skills and physical attributes to be a world-class fullback but the passing and stuff you need to spend a lot of time there to get better at that.”

Suaalii has been cleared to play Round 5 after initially falling into hot water over a shoulder charge against South Sydney, however he'll be buoyed by the bye this weekend after a physical few weeks in the three-quarter line.