The Sydney Roosters have reportedly signed Jamaican international and the brother of new recruit Dominic Young to a two-year contract.

As reported by Fox Sports, Alex Young has signed a developmental deal for 2024, including a mutual option to join the club's top 30 roster the following season in 2025.

Alex is currently playing in the second tier of the English Super League - the Betfred Championship - for Newcastle Thunder and recently featured for Jamaica at the Rugby League World Cup at the end of last year.

It is reported by Fox Sports that he was offered three contracts with different clubs in the Super League but decided to turn them down to focus on finishing his law degree.

“He feels as though he can play NRL, the World Cup made him realise that he got the desire to get back to full time playing,” Young's agent Michael Cincotta said via Fox Sports.

Standing at 200cm tall, he becomes the latest Englishmen to join the Roosters, with the club already signing Lewis Murphy and his brother Dominic Young.