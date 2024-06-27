The Sydney Roosters have announced that they have released American prospect Elizabeth Tafuna from her NRLW contract.

Impressing at the NRL's talent combine in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, the 21-year-old American player would sign a contract with the Roosters NRLW team, becoming the competition's first American signing.

The club confirmed that the release from the remainder of her contract is due to medical grounds and has been granted, effective immediately.

“Liz is a talented footballer so it's disappointing that she is no longer available to continue as a member of our NRLW squad, but this is clearly in her best interests and we wish her all the very best for the future,” said NRLW Head Coach, John Strange.

AAP has since confirmed that Tafuna's medical issues are not life-threatening, but she struggled to keep up with her teammates during pre-season training.