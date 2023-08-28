The Sydney Roosters have provided an injury update on five players in their NRLW squad ahead of their Round 7 game against the Parramatta Eels.

After injuring herself against the Wests Tigers last weekend, scans have confirmed that Shawden Burton has ruptured her ACL. The unfortunate injury means she will no longer take part in this season.

“It's devastating for Shawdy (Burton) to have suffered this season-ending injury,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach John Strange.

“She has worked so hard to become one of the best hookers in the game and has been an integral part of what we are building here at the Roosters.

“Our staff and girls will rally around Shawdy to make sure she gets the full support needed."

Whilst the team didn't experience any more injuries during the match against the Tigers, they have provided an update on stars Jayme Fressard, Shannon Rose, Amber Hall and Tavarna Papalii.

"Jayme Fressard is continuing to progress through the Club's return to play protocols after sustaining a concussion in Round 5," a club statement read.

"Shannon Rose will return to running this week as she progresses to the next phase of her hamstring rehabilitation."

"Amber Hall (lisfranc) and Tavarna Papalii (ACL) are continuing their rehabilitation for their respective injuries under the guidance of Club medical staff."

